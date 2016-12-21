10 Must-See Movies at the Palm Springs Film Festival

Hollywood “royalty,” Tamil migrants, a devastating sex affair, musical comedy, communism and a “differently abled” hit man.

Those are among the enticing subjects among 190 films at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jan. 2-16. The Palm Springs Film Fest has attracted films from 72 countries, including world, North American and U.S,. premieres. The opening film Jan. 5 is The Sense of an Ending, directed by Ritesh Batra, screening at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

According to festival organizers, these are the top 10 movies (in no particular order) that expect to draw big houses during the festival.

INTERROGATION (director Vetri Maaran) — Based on Chandra Kumar’s novel “Lock Up,” India’s Academy Award entry is a visceral, tense crime drama about four Tamil migrants in Andhra Pradesh tortured by police into making a false confession and trapped in a Kafkaesque intrigue. Winner: Audience Award, New York South Asian Festival; Amnesty International Award, Venice.

UNA (director Benedict Andrews) — She was 13 and he was 40 when he was imprisoned for their taboo affair. Now, 15 years later, Una confronts the man who destroyed her life. Rooney Mara and Ben Mendolsohn star in this explosive adaptation of David Harrower’s Tony- winning play, Blackbird.