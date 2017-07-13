Summer in the desert conjures images of long, lazy pool days, sunset cocktails, or maybe a massage to cool down after an early morning hike. Consider doing that at one of Greater Palm Springs’ resorts and save some coin at the same time. Here are 12 summer deals that are light on the wallet and heavy on the pleasure.

Renaissance Indian Wells

Book the “Summer Daily Resort Credit Special” between June 1 and Sept. 5 and receive $100 daily in resort credit. Sidle up to the poolside bar, then feel the sand between your toes at the pool’s beach-style entry.

Use promotional code SUM in the corporate/promotional code box when making your online reservation.

Offer: marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa

Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-773-4444; marriott.com/hotels/travel/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa