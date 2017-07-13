Summer in the desert conjures images of long, lazy pool days, sunset cocktails, or maybe a massage to cool down after an early morning hike. Consider doing that at one of Greater Palm Springs’ resorts and save some coin at the same time. Here are 12 summer deals that are light on the wallet and heavy on the pleasure.
Renaissance Indian Wells
Book the “Summer Daily Resort Credit Special” between June 1 and Sept. 5 and receive $100 daily in resort credit. Sidle up to the poolside bar, then feel the sand between your toes at the pool’s beach-style entry.
Use promotional code SUM in the corporate/promotional code box when making your online reservation.
Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-773-4444; marriott.com/hotels/travel/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa
PHOTO COURTESY OF MIRAMONTE RESORT & SPA
Three resort pools feature food and beverage service at Miramonte Resort & Spa.
Miramonte Resort and Spa
The “Summer Chill Package” at Miramonte Resort & Spa offers rates from $109 a night, which includes a $25 nightly credit. Chill out by the pool in a cabana or get moving in a yoga class or in the 24-hour fitness studio.
Miramonte Resort & Spa, 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-341-2200; miramonteresort.com
The Monkey
Tree Hotel
Choose from three summer deals. Stay one weeknight, where “weeknight” refers to Sunday through Thursday, and enjoy 25 percent off your second night. It gets better: Stay two weeknights and save 50 percent on night three. Stay three weeknights and your fourth is free. Experience the 59-degree water of the hotel’s Scandinavian spa, the only one of its kind in the valley.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MONKEY TREE HOTEL
The Monkey Tree Hotel’s private courtyard features a large, heated saltwater swimming pool and lawn area.
The Monkey Tree Hotel, 2388 E. Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs. 760-322-6059; themonkeytreehotel.com
Westin Mission Hills Golf
Resort and Spa
Take 10 percent off the best available summer rates through Labor Day. Starwood Preferred Guests members receive free internet when rooms are booked through the Westin website. A two-night stay is required. Enjoy the resort’s animal habitat with giant Flemish rabbits, African spurred tortoises, koi, ducks, geese, hummingbirds, and a pair of swans. You can even tour the resort’s working bee apiary.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTN MISSION HILLS GOLF RESORT AND SPA
Enjoy picturesque mountain views and a secluded location.
Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, 71333 Dinah Shore Drive, Rancho Mirage. 760-328-5955; westinmissionhills.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
Five outdoor pools and boat tours are just some of the ways to enjoy the waters at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
You can take your work with you and still have a good time. That’s the theory behind the “Remote Station” package. Start your long weekend by checking in Friday and receive a punch card that offers access to a workstation. You’ll be assigned a table equipped with charging capabilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, a $10 Starbucks card for a pick-me-up cappuccino, access to the hotel’s unique “Itsy Bitsy Library” room stocked with books, magazines, and resources to increase your creative flow, and $100 in resort credit.
Rate starts at $199 per night with a minimum two-night stay. You’ll get early check-in at noon as well as a late 2 p.m. checkout. Arrive a day early for a discounted $99 Thursday night rate when you book a minimum of three nights.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, 74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert. 760-341-2211; marriott.com/hotels/travel/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa
The Twist
In July and August, book two nights and receive an extra weeknight free. Book four nights and earn two free weeknights. Book seven nights and get 30 percent off the entire room rate. All specials must be booked over the phone. Enjoy the Uptown Design District as you stay in the cheerful, modern dwelling of this vacation rental property.
The Twist PS, 140 W. Via Lola, Palm Springs. 415-744-1475; thetwistps.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TWIST PALM SPRINGS
Features 17 vacation rentals within walking distance of the Uptown Design District, and several restaurants.
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells
Sunshine is on sale at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, where guests receive their third consecutive night free plus daily breakfast for two in the Lantana Restaurant. Rates vary and online they drop as low as $120 per night. Indulge in a facial and massage at the Agua Serena Spa during your stay or hone your surf skills with the DesertPipe water attraction.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HYATT INDIAN WELLS
Seven heated and chilled outdoor swimming pools, whirlpools and waterslide.
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-776-1234; indianwells.regency.hyatt.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF ALCAZAR PALM SPRINGS
How about fresh pastries daily from Cheeky’s next door. More? The hotel is an official pick-up/drop-off site for Tesloop.
Alcazar Palm Springs
Three deals mean you can relax in the saltwater pool, sleep wrapped in luxurious Italian linens, and enjoy fine dining within easy walking distance at kitschy brunch spot Cheeky’s or, for dinner, Copley’s on Palm Canyon.
Book one weeknight, Sunday through Thursday, and receive 50 percent off your second night. Book two weeknights and get the third night free. Or book a two-night stay (or more) any day of the week and you’ll get 15 percent off your entire stay.
Alcazar Palm Springs, 622 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-318-9850; alcazarpalmsprings.com
Colt’s Lodge
Summer rates start at $129 per night. Enjoy the spectacular tiled pool and luscious garden. The room names — Tropical, Colorful Cozy, Nautical, and Mountain — are as distinct as the design of each.
Colt’s Lodge, 1586 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-323-2231; coltslodgeps.com
Tree luscious landscaped garden areas make Colt’s Lodge the perfect retreat.
PHOTO COURTESY OF V PALM SPRINGS
The Elixir Pool Bar & Grill focuses on Asian-Fusion and Pan-Asian fare at V Palm Springs.
V Palm Springs
Get a room. Seriously. Between May 15 and Sept. 22, the hotel’s “Strip Down” promotion offers 25 percent off its best available rates on guest rooms plus 25 percent off food and beverages at Elixir, the poolside bar. If you book two nights or more, you can also request a late checkout.
V Palm Springs, 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-1211; vpalmsprings.com
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
Stay lakeside with the whole family — you can even bring your dog (if it’s 25 pounds or under) The Chateau’s “Desert Nights” package offers rates beginning at $199 a night. This seasonal offer waives the resort fee (usually $25 per night) and includes a $50 hotel credit that can be used toward its restaurant, room service, and other hotel services.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CHATEAU AT LAKE LA QUINTA
Inside there is a nine-seat bar overlooking the lake, and outside there is a entertainment patio.
Turn a regular weekend into a leisurely desert getaway with a three-night stay. Guests can enjoy two nights at reduced summer rates (from $149, plus a nightly $25 resort fee and 10 percent tax) and get a third night free. The “Stay Three Get One Free” package represents a savings of $189.
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta, 78120 Caleo Bay Drive, La Quinta. 760-564-7332; thechateaulakelaquinta.com