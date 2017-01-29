Olive Crest, known for its dedication to preventing child abuse, treating and educating at-risk children, and preserving the family, hosted their 13th Annual Gala at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort and Spa.

The evening featured a cocktail party, silent auction, dinner as well as a live auction led by Michelle Westford of Charity Auction World. Tiffany Avery, a client of Olive Crest, described her journey through Olive Crest while battling a Methadone addiction, gave a compelling presentation that concluded with her stating that Olive Crest is now her “forever family”.

The 2016 Briton Child Advocacy Award was presented to the Irene and Guy L. Anderson Children’s Foundation, whose purpose is to provide for the unmet needs of children of every race, culture and creed while reaching out to nurture and inspire children in area of health, education, arts, and recreation.

Sponsors of the event included Gulf California Broadcasting and it’s five local TV stations, Palm Springs Life, Money Radio 1200 &Team 1010KXPS, Coachella Beacon & Valley Woman, and Madeline Zuckerman Marketing & Public Relations.

Olive Crest serves nearly over 13, 000 children and families each day throughout California, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. Since 1973, the organization has transformed the lives of over 70,000 abused, neglected and at-risk children and their families.

Photography by Loretta Vlach