The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the City of Palm Springs presented this year’s Athena Awards to five outstanding women leaders who were honored for their visionary business and community leadership.

A fashion presentation from the Shops on El Paseo during the champagne reception welcomed the 300 guests to the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The Winter Wonderland theme, created by event planner Shari Kelly, was apparent at the reception and continued to set a perfect environment to illuminate the luminaries during the luncheon and awards ceremony.

After a congratulatory video from Senator Barbara Boxer, Carolyn Caldwell, President of the PS Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Desert Regional Medical Center opened the program and introduced Emcee, Janet Zappala, KMIR news anchor.

Palm Springs Convention Center

277 N. Avenida Caballeros

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-6611

www.palmspringscc.com

Photography by Loretta Vlach