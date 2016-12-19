A fun “get out of Dodge” escape might be the right prescription for surviving the holiday season. Follow this two-day itinerary of fun to explore what’s new with the Los Angeles arts and architecture scene.

First stop is at the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District (DTLA) to explore this emerging hotspot for the arts. DTLA’s boundaries are between First Street to the north and Seventh Street to the south; Alameda Street to the west and the Los Angeles River to the east. It has become one of city’s most dynamic centers for mural art as well as art spaces.

DTLA boasts a sophisticated art gallery scene with more than 30 art galleries. Because there is a robust adaptive reuse effort, many of the art galleries, restaurants, hotels, and boutiques in this district occupy historically significant architectural buildings. Therefore, you can simultaneously marvel at cutting-edge art while enjoying historic architecture.