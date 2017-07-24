There’s no better antidote to the desert heat than a swimming pool, which, at the end of the day (or more likely during it), is the focal point of the classic Palm Springs escape. Sun worship is not relegated by record-setting temperatures, especially when it is the commodity that attracts gay travelers to the desert from around the globe.

“Some people look at it as a challenge,” says Mark Hunter, co-owner of Escape Resort in Palm Springs. “Last year we didn’t have a single day over the slower summer months that we were empty. So yes, there are many people around — even during the heat!”

For all those would-be sun-roasters out there, here are five bare-it-all gay inn recommendations — for this or any season.