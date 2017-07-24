There’s no better antidote to the desert heat than a swimming pool, which, at the end of the day (or more likely during it), is the focal point of the classic Palm Springs escape. Sun worship is not relegated by record-setting temperatures, especially when it is the commodity that attracts gay travelers to the desert from around the globe.
“Some people look at it as a challenge,” says Mark Hunter, co-owner of Escape Resort in Palm Springs. “Last year we didn’t have a single day over the slower summer months that we were empty. So yes, there are many people around — even during the heat!”
For all those would-be sun-roasters out there, here are five bare-it-all gay inn recommendations — for this or any season.
Triangle Inn
It’s not exactly shaped like a triangle, nor is it a mirage: In fact this small clothing-optional compound is a perennial favorite of those who favor a quieter location away from the heart of the higher-profile Warm Sands district.
The pool is not large and rooms are on the plain side, but features like kitchenettes are a nice touch and the grounds are lush and quiet, creating an intimate, insider kind of ambiance. Note the summer special: Stay four days and only pay for three.
Triangle Inn, 555. E. Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs. 800-732-7555; triangle-inn.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF TRIANGLE INN
An intimate hideaway surrounded by lush grounds where boys are bound to have fun.
Escape Resort
They could just as well call Escape Resort “the hideaway” — that’s what it feels like. Though there are only a dozen-or-so rooms, there’s a feeling of spaciousness thanks to a surprisingly large garden adjacent to the pool. The guest rooms are minimalist and white, and most come with private patios. The poolside furniture is white too, adding to the midcentury-meets-Mediterranean aesthetic.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ESCAPE RESORT
The rooms come with sitting areas and a private patio.
As part of the resort’s Summer Splash specials, stay three nights and get the fourth night free.
Escape Resort, 641 E. San Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs. 760-325-5269; escapepalmsprings.com
Desert Paradise Resort
This is one of the clothing-optional classics of the Warm Sands area and always a good bet in terms of location and offerings. A dozen guest rooms surround the pool and Jacuzzi and they are named after gay icons like Judy Garland and Lucille Ball. If you need a little more room to roam following your poolside chill-out, consider the Marilyn Monroe/Monica Lewinsky Presidential Suite. There’s also a steam room, dry sauna, and a cool misting system to stay refreshed in summer. Rooms starts at $99 a night.
Desert Paradise Resort Hotel, 615 S. Warm Sands Drive, Palm Springs. 760-320-5650; desertparadise.com
Behind the entrance door of the Desert Paradise Resort are 19 fountains, and 2 fish and turtle ponds.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DESERT PARADISE RESORT
PHOTO COURTESY OF LA DOLCE VITA RESORT
Through Sept. 14, you can take 20 to 30 percent off standard room rates and $10 off any spa treatment.
La Dolce Vita Resort
The neighborhood around La Dolce Vita is not the “gayborhood” of Warm Sands, but that’s not a bad thing. And despite or because of the fact that the location is slightly obscure, it adds to the appeal of the almost Key West–style torpor you’ll find behind its gates. Room décor is definitely a bit dated, but no need to linger inside when there are two swimming pools you can lounge next to (or in) sans bathing suit, plus a steam room (save that for winter) and professional men’s spa. There are 20 rooms and the weekend vibe can be frisky. Through Sept. 14, you can take 20 to 30 percent off standard room rates and $10 off any spa treatment.
La Dolce Vita Resort, 1491 Via Soledad, Palm Springs. 760-325-2686; ladolcevitaresort.com
The Hacienda
at Warm Sands
If you think that many of the clothing-optional resorts have a hint of kitsch, you’d be right. But the camp factor is conspicuously absent at this luxe retreat, where distinct Southwestern details surround two swimming pools.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HACIENDA AT WARM SANDS
This patio suite is situated away from the resort’s two swimming pools.
With just a handful of guest rooms and suites, the Hacienda is more suited to traveling couples (Vista Grande next door has a more convivial vibe), so it’s a great place to kick back and get your zen on in style. As part of the Summer Splash specials, stay three nights and the fourth is on the house.
The Hacienda at Warm Sands, 586 S. Warm Sands Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-8111; thehacienda.com
For more details on summer discounts, including those at other participating hotels, contact the inns or visit: palmspringssummersplash.com