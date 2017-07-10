Featured in Golf Tips magazine as one of the top instructional schools in the country, Bird Golf Academy has set up shop at the Classic Club. Along with lodging arrangements, on-course study includes unlimited play and prep at Classic, along with upwards of 30 hours of instruction.

Here are five schools where you don’t have to hit the books, just the ball.

From the latest swing-study technology to primo practice ranges to unique mental approaches, the desert provides a full tee sheet of eduational options.

Whether you’re a full-time resident seeking improvement to your game or a visitor planning an upcoming golf visit, the Coachella Valley’s bounty of courses are complemented by exceptional instructional schools that operate all year.

Led by Bryan Lebedevitch, the PGA WEST Golf Academy offers marquee instruction.

PGA WEST Golf Academy

The annual CareerBuilder Challenge won’t be the only time you will see the world’s best swinging in La Quinta. At the PGA West Golf Academy, nationally-renowned instructor Bryan Lebedevitch and a marquee staff of teaching pros help define the rep of “The Western Home of Golf in America,” according to its website.

For some proof of purchase, just look at Lebedevitch’s past and present student stable, which has included LPGA stars Christie Kerr and Mirim Lee.

As for amateurs seeking improvement, single lessons are available as well as golf schools that include eight or more hours of instruction. Players are fit for clubs and each student also receives a personalized health and wellness plan.

“Most people don’t really have an idea what they truly are doing and what they need to instead,” Lebedevitch says. “They have scapegoats for why they hit bad shots, but don’t know the reason why and don’t know what to work on to have any chance of getting better. The instructors here have a high level of experience working with people of all different levels of ability and skill sets, and an ability to adapt to the student in front of them.”

With full-time golf teachers on staff, the off -season provides an opportunity for real-time skill building. “Summertime can be really good because the courses aren’t that busy,” says Lebedevitch. “So the opportunity to get on course with your instructor is greater for transitioning what you’re working on to an on-course lesson.”

PGA WEST, 56-150 PGA Blvd., La Quinta. 760-564-7144; pgawestgolfacademy.com