6 Hotel Rooms Invite You to Sit by the Fire

Desert nights are chilly in the winter. After the sand cools, the palms start to rustle, and the evening breeze has you reaching for hot cocoa and a snug blanket. It’s perfect weather to bundle up in front of the fire. If you’re visiting Greater Palm Springs or carving out your own staycation, you may be hunting for a hotel room that is more than comfortable — a cozy space that comes with a toasty fireplace. Here are six that will get the fire going: Lakeside Villa at Chateau at Lake La Quinta Warm yourself in front of the sapphire-tiled fireplace at this lakeside villa. An ornate chandelier hangs from the raftered ceiling, complemented by bold colors and modern adornments. Take in views of the Chateau’s palm-lined lake, hidden right in the middle of the desert. Chateau at Lake La Quinta, 78120 Caleo Bay Drive, La Quinta, 760-564-7332; www.thechateaulakelaquinta.com

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WILLOWS HISTORIC INN

Enjoy the heat of the fire in the romantic comfort of the Library Room at the Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn. The Library Room at The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn Amid the traditional mahogany and cherry wood tones, the earthy tile and wood-mantled fireplace evoke the comfort of a turn-of-the-century romantic novel. Oh, and Clark Gable and Carole Lombard spent their honeymoon here. The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn, 412 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, 760-320-0771; www.thewillowspalmsprings.com

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PARKER PALM SPRINGS

Hang out with friends near the fireplace in the modern living room of the Gene Autry Residence at Parker Palm Springs. The Gene Autry Residence at Parker Palm Springs The recently renovated two-bedroom, two-bath Gene Autry Residence at Parker Palm Springs is the only room on the property with its own private fireplace. The private saline pool, an enclosed patio, and direct vehicle access provide the ultimate in privacy and seclusion. And yes, Gene Autry, the famed singing cowboy, actually lived here. Parker Palm Springs, 4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs,760-770-5000; www.theparkerpalmsprings.com

PHOTO COURTESY OF ACE HOTEL & SWIM CLUB

Laze on the rug and pillows in front of the private, outdoor fireplace at Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs. Room 431 at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club Bring marshmallows and chocolate to enjoy s’mores around the igloo-like outdoor fireplace surrounded by climbing vines. Rugs and pillows are laid out so you can snuggle under the stars. Then migrate to the nearby open-air dining area for cocktails. Ace Hotel & Swim Club, 701 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-325-9900; www.acehotel.com/palmsprings

PHOTO BY SCOTT CHEBEGIA

Feel the warmth of fire while overlooking the pool from the second floor at Colony Palms Hotel. The Winner’s Circle Suite at Colony Palms Hotel This upper-floor suite has a tiled fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and custom chandeliers. A balcony overlooks the hotel courtyard and pool. The suite was named as an homage to Seabiscuit the racehorse, whose owners, Robert Howard and Amanda Leeds Howard, were one-time owners of Colony Palms, then known as Howard Manor. Colony Palms Hotel, 573 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-969-1800; www.colonypalmshotel.com