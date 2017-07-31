The California BBQ Company

Located inside the Red Barn bar in Palm Desert. owner and pitmaster Reggie Martinez regularly has to shut down after selling out of his ribs. “California BBQ is my personal take on what I think California barbecue should be … a little spicy, a little sweet,” Martinez says. “We make tri-tip [sandwiches and plates], baby back, and St. Louis–style ribs [subject to selling out nightly], smoked wings, tri-tip quesadillas, and tacos. On weekends I have different specials, from a smoked chicken-thigh plate to pulled pork sandwiches and brisket.” Note: They only take cash for now. However, Martinez says he intends to expand to lunch and dinner seven days a week. Once that happens, they will accept credit cards.

73290 Highway 111, Palm Desert. 760-863-6971; facebook.com/thecaliforniabarbecueco