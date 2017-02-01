Even their pit bull craved a more natural habitat. “Sally was a big part of our decision to move here,” Barbeau says. “Any dog in downtown L.A. is a nervous wreck.” They had visited Palm Springs before moving out West and liked the architecture and landscape.

“It’s such a novel place for people from Canada,” Smith says.

“It’s like Wonderland,” Barbeau adds. “It’s almost like it’s computer-generated. You don’t see this anywhere else.”

What they do see from their quarter-acre, acute-angled corner property is an intimate view up the canyon. Befitting the raw terrain that surrounds them, they framed their lot with rust-patinaed Cor-ten steel, mixing solid walls for privacy and posts to frame the views.

“As we got closer to completion, we started thinking, ‘Why are we paying two mortgages and renting in L.A.?’ We made the decision to give up the L.A. apartment,” Smith says.

The original footprint comprised a little more than 1,100 square feet, which now serves as the main living area. The pair took the home down to studs, sandblasted the whitewashed Douglas fir ceiling, resurfaced the concrete floor, and refaced and reglazed the main window wall. The rest of the house is a new structure built to match the original. Smith and Barbeau added a wing that doubles the home’s size to 2,250 square feet of polished concrete.

“Our house became a spot to experiment,” Barbeau says, noting that the project gave his husband a chance to try out architectural elements he wanted to offer his Hundred Mile House clients. Smith is currently working on renovations in Washington and Florida through his firm. Barbeau runs a private yoga practice, Clinic Yoga, and serves as executive director of the Design Industry Group of Massachusetts. The couple has been together 22 years and married for two.

Barbeau recalls reaching a crossroads in their design decisions when they had to determine whether to strip the home to its bones and maintain the original intent or change it completely. They opted for the difficult challenge of retaining the original intent while designing an addition to look like it had always been there.