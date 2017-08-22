Golf is tough enough. Why make it more difficult by playing with equipment that doesn’t really fit you? Nine out of 10 of us do, according to a 2011 study by Sports & Leisure Research Group. That’s like choosing to run a marathon in untied, incorrectly sized sneakers.

The solution? Work with a good club-fitter to select a set designed specifically for you and your game. Correctly matched clubs can absolutely help every golfer regardless of handicap.

Fitting used to be an esoteric tour-level secret, but in recent years it’s gone mainstream. And one of the best club-fitters, Charles Williams, resides in the Coachella Valley. Williams’ skills landed his shop, Golf Fitting Studio at Marriott’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, on Golf Digest’s 2017 list of the top 100 elite fitting facilities in America.

VIDEO: Watch how Charles Williams has helped Lisa Winkler’s game with the correctly matched golf clubs.