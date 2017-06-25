Major donors, board members, and founders were recognized for their commitment to the Family YMCA of the Desert at its annual black-tie thank you dinner at Wally’s Desert Turtle for members of the Y’s Golden Circle.

The elegant evening began with cocktails and photo opportunities for guests and was followed by a special dinner prepared by Wally’s executive chef, Pascal Lallemand.

The YMCA’s executive director, Rob Ballew, thanked major sponsor Wells Fargo and welcomed many of the luminaries who were present, including former Palm Desert Mayor Jean Benson, event chairperson Walter Clark and his wife Geri, Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik and husband Brian, YMCA of the Desert board president Susie Harvey, incoming YMCA of the Desert board president Sally Simonds, and YMCA of the Desert’s first board member, John Jacobson.

Ballew noted the dinner was held to honor the 200-plus guests and celebrate their support; it was not a fundraiser.

Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem Sabby Jonathan gave the invocation. Harvey thanked the guests for touching the lives of people who use the YMCA.

The YMCA network in Greater Palm Springs has more than 400 staffers who oversee 3,800 children every day at 41 program sites.

Family YMCA of the Desert

43-930 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-9622

www.ymcaofthedesert.org



Photography by Dimitri Halkidis