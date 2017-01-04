In January of 1970, Nelda Linsk thought she was hosting a cocktail party for friends by the pool at the Kaufmann House.

She wound up being part of history.

“It was just very casual,” recalls Linsk, who owned the Kaufmann House at the time. “We just wore what we had; we did our own makeup and hair. We had no idea it was going to be so famous.”

Linsk and her friend, Helen Kaptur, casually sat poolside with actress Lita Baron. Palm Springs’ quintessential mountain views and the midcentury home framed the scene as Slim Aarons stepped behind the lens. His photo became known as Poolside Gossip, and that moment in time became the poster for promoting the Palm Springs lifestyle across the globe.