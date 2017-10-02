Consider a life without salt. What would it look like? Would the world be much the same, minus the snack aisle? Would the void be noticeable, a gaping hole in the human experience once filled with giant pretzels, potato chips, salted caramel nitrogen ice cream, and Cheetos? Would we inhabit a less nuanced world dominated by the bitter and the sweet?

There is evidence to suggest we humans would not have a world at all, at least not the one we know. Had we been able to beat off the Neanderthals and survive the last hundred millennia sans America’s favorite spice, we might still be hunter-gatherers with some seasonal farming to stretch things out a bit. Small nomadic groups would outnumber permanent settlements. Life expectancy would be short, and arts such as painting and music might be superfluous to the struggle for survival. Trade between people would be minimal or nonexistent. On one hand, human existence might be pastoral and in much greater harmony with nature than it is today. It could hardly be less. Conversely, there wouldn’t be much joy in Muddville. Chinese restaurants and In-N-Out Burger would be as unattainable as the stars. At least there would be little demand for blood pressure medications.

Salt is not only the strongest and most desirable of all human taste sensations, it is also essential to human life. It is one of our most basic nutrients, responsible for electrolytes and osmotic solute — the passage of molecules through semipermeable membranes, a process crucial to biological stability. Such dependence begs the question: How did man even get out of the trees without a saltshaker in hand?

The meat of mammals and fish contains salt. Therefore, early nomads had no need — beyond excruciating culinary boredom — to season their dinners. The real problem was preservation. Humans had to immediately eat the animals they killed. Cooked meat only lasted a couple days, so the hunt was always on. Early man did a delicate and often fatal dance between the caloric intake and energy expenditure necessary to take down the next mastodon or buffalo. Thus, the absence of retirement villages.

As man settled into agricultural communities, salt was the most fundamental building block. It was no longer used only for the preservation of food stocks and to add a little bit of taste to vegetables and grains. The plants and grains raised by early farmers contained no natural salts. They had to add salt to supplement their diets, without which these early communities would have literally died.

There is archaeological evidence that 8,000 years ago people in what is now Romania and Northwestern China were engaged in the production of salt. It must have been an inevitable progression from there. Once you make more salt than you need, you trade it, sometimes for food, sometimes for that newfangled thingamajiggy. As trade in salt grew, so did population centers. Nomads became the traders between these communities, but ultimately vanished as civilizations took their place. Early Egyptian culture was dependent on salt from the Natron Valley. The Roman civilization had a salt-based economy — its world-conquering legionnaires were often paid in salt, hence the term “salary.” In fact, Rome’s ever-expanding imperialistic thirst was in pursuit of salt and other spices. Those were the riches it wanted in distant lands. Eventually, the Roman Empire became overextended, exposed, and weak. The Roman lust for spice helped lead to the downfall of its empire.

Ergo, salt can also be bad for you.