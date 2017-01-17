Long seen in Europe, the concept of installing a modern interior inside a traditional home is becoming increasing popular.

Many homeowners desire a more contemporary interior design but want to live in communities with traditional facades. Nowhere is this more evident than at Toscana Country Club and the new interior designs for their Show Homes.

From the outside, the 622 Show Home features Italianate architecture with a portico tower, tiled roof, open courtyard and a grand entry. Upon opening the wrought iron and glass door, a clean and contemporary interior awaits with oversized polished marble tile flooring, sleek yet textured furnishings, artwork and accessories in mixed metallics and a dramatic linear fireplace with a unique tile surround that goes to the ceiling. Careful consideration was given to making the interior spaces feel warm to bridge the gap between the interior and exterior.

Click here for a virtual tour of the 622 Residence.

A rough and rustic stone façade highlights the Tuscan architecture on the 623 Show Home. However, beyond the arched wood front door awaits a lighter, brighter, and more open interior. A mix of both timeless and rustic materials keep the contemporary choices from feeling out of place. Natural stone was used for the kitchen countertops in a light color but a leathered finish to soften the look and a bold, mutli-colored glass chandelier is juxtaposed over a chunky wood dining table.

Click here for a virtual tour of the 623 Residence.

To learn more about this dynamic community, come visit and see our 10 show homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 760-772-7000. To visit the virtual models any time, click here.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,400 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $995,000 to over $4 million. Estate home sites for a limited number of custom homes start at $725,000. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.

Surrounded by 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf and The light fades fast as the sun dips below the western horizon, casting a pink glow on a landscape alive with olive and cypress trees. As the bell in the clock tower tolls the evening hour, neighborhood residents spill into the main piazza en route to their favorite trattoria to socialize and savor the region’s renowned wine and cuisine.

Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres, this community developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart.

Perched on a hilltop, Toscana Country Club’s expansive Club Villa flawlessly resurrects the golden age of classic Tuscan architecture. Its stone façade and cool, cloistered passageways connect to richly appointed interiors that house the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, dining facilities, an extensive sports and fitness club and Spa Bella Vita.

The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional membership is available for those under 50 and features a deferred initiation fee in addition to lower dues.

Toscana Country Club

76009 Via Club Villa

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-772-7000

www.toscanacc.com