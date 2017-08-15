Acqua California Bistro Arrives at The River

This is the only place in the Coachella Valley you’ll be able to dine on the water with colorful, flying forks.

The feel is “very Luluesque,” says John Shay, vice president of operations at Lulu and Acqua California Bistros. “The menu that migrated to Lulu’s was the original Acqua Pazza menu. And now, the menu here is identical to the Lulu menu, so it’s a little bit of a homecoming for most people.”

Owners Jerry and Barbara Keller are making their second foray at The River with Acqua California Bistro after opening Acqua Pazza more than 15 years ago. Acqua Pazza closed in 2015.