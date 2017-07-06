ACT for Multiple Sclerosis hosted its ninth annual Jazz It Up summer fundraiser in Mission Hills Country Club’s newly renovated dining room.

Co-Chairs Nelda Linsk and Margo Nelligan welcomed more than 150 guests and thanked sponsors for helping ACT for Multiple Sclerosis. The evening provided live cool jazz, a backyard barbecue menu, an incredible setting, and lots of surprises.

Jazz pianist and composer Bill Marx provided entertainment throughout the evening and accompanied three surprise cabaret artists.

Iris Williams performed an impeccable version of “La Vie en Rose” as well as a few other numbers that made the audience understand why she has often been commissioned to perform for Queen Elizabeth II of England. Local singer Pat Rizzo delighted with some of his Tony Bennett specialties and blues and jazz singer Billy Thompson belted out “Autumn Leaves.” Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a producer, performer, and local radio celebrity, ably emceed the entertainment.

Margot Nelligan, president of ACT for Multiple Sclerosis, kept her word as she promised “a fun way to celebrate summer while helping our clients receive meaningful services which enhance their quality of life.”

Gloria Greer, with friends Peggy Cravens and Jackie Lee Houston, founded ACT for MS in 1999. Since that time, ACT for MS has distributed over $3 million to support Coachella Valley residents living with multiple sclerosis.

ACT for Multiple Sclerosis

73710 Fred Waring Dr #118

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-9806

www.actforms.org

Photography by Dimitri Halkidis