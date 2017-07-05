Sundown doesn’t mean shutdown in Palm Springs. Some of the day’s best nightlife adventures begin when the sky turns indigo — no sunscreen required.
Rough Riders
If you’re good with two yellow eyes peering from the shadows, you’ll be fine riding blind on a day-to-night, off-road tour. A palm oasis, fossil bed, native plants, and ancient rock formations change colors in the sunset and its afterglow as your open-air Jeep cuts through a labyrinth of canyons. Serious stargazing finishes this photogenic three-hour romp with Desert Adventures.
Mmmmm … Beer
Take flight and sample local craft versions of this beverage of the ages. Stouts, ales, blondes, and IPAs are brewed to beat the hot summer nights by three local brewhouses: La Quinta Brewing Co., Coachella Valley Brewing Co., and Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse.
Lights Down, Phones Off
The most powerful blasts of Arctic air in the Coachella Valley are blowing strong inside our movie theaters. Pair them with hot popcorn, an icy Coke, and Century Theatres at The River‘s new footrests and you’ll wonder why you pay for Netflix. Keep the chill going with a double scoop from Ben & Jerry’s.
Late Night Snacks
Sushi fiends know the best time to indulge in rolls and sashimi is anytime. Raw fish in a modern, indoor-outdoor lounge with a late-night happy hour: What’s not to like? Get a bite at Goyro, Gyoro. (Sudden cravings for a BLT or chocolate-chip pancakes in the wee hours can be satisfied at Denny’s or IHOP, both open 24 hours.)
PHOTO COURTESY OF FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Once the lights are turned off at Fantasy Lane Bowling Center, bowling takes on a whole new look.
Balls and Strikes Forever
The crack of 10 pins hitting the back wall is the sound of victory. Palm Springs Lanes hosts bowlers until 11 p.m. nightly. Canyon Lanes at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, open until midnight on weekends, adds slots to the mix. Fantasy Lanes Bowling Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is open late for laser bowling.
Poolside Manner
Grab a few friends and rent a pool cabana at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa pool until 10 p.m. Or stop by Ace Hotel & Swim Club, the artful master of summer nightlife. From bands, DJs, and dance parties to comedy nights, bingo, trivia, and their famous full moon drum circles around the pool, Ace keeps locals cool and entertained every night, all night.
Outskirts Outing
A little bit Old West dive, a little bit rock-and-roll, two High Desert hangouts serve live music and a full menu about 20 minutes apart. The lesser-known Joshua Tree Saloon sits on the main drag and offers a ragtag mix of bands, open mic jams, and karaoke, plus billiards and darts. Head north and crash at the Pioneertown Motel after Pappy & Harriet’s last call. Both bars are open until 2 a.m. on weekends.
Cocktail, Everyone?
From evening views across the city lights at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, to Polynesian concoctions at Bootlegger Tiki and Tonga Hut, there’s a haunt for every mood. Throwback lounges like Melvyn’s and The Nest honor our drinking roots while hotel bars and steakhouses teem with tourist watching. Take yours dark and social at El Jefe at The Saguaro Palm Springs, Bar, or Dead or Alive. Downtown, Village Pub and Hair of the Dog pour until 2 a.m. nightly.