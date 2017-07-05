Sundown doesn’t mean shutdown in Palm Springs. Some of the day’s best nightlife adventures begin when the sky turns indigo — no sunscreen required.

Rough Riders

If you’re good with two yellow eyes peering from the shadows, you’ll be fine riding blind on a day-to-night, off-road tour. A palm oasis, fossil bed, native plants, and ancient rock formations change colors in the sunset and its afterglow as your open-air Jeep cuts through a labyrinth of canyons. Serious stargazing finishes this photogenic three-hour romp with Desert Adventures.

Mmmmm … Beer

Take flight and sample local craft versions of this beverage of the ages. Stouts, ales, blondes, and IPAs are brewed to beat the hot summer nights by three local brewhouses: La Quinta Brewing Co., Coachella Valley Brewing Co., and Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse.

Lights Down, Phones Off

The most powerful blasts of Arctic air in the Coachella Valley are blowing strong inside our movie theaters. Pair them with hot popcorn, an icy Coke, and Century Theatres at The River‘s new footrests and you’ll wonder why you pay for Netflix. Keep the chill going with a double scoop from Ben & Jerry’s.

Late Night Snacks

Sushi fiends know the best time to indulge in rolls and sashimi is anytime. Raw fish in a modern, indoor-outdoor lounge with a late-night happy hour: What’s not to like? Get a bite at Goyro, Gyoro. (Sudden cravings for a BLT or chocolate-chip pancakes in the wee hours can be satisfied at Denny’s or IHOP, both open 24 hours.)