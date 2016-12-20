Every year, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians invites the community to join its annual Charity Golf Tournament, which raises money for five charities.

The seventh annual tournament was held Dec. 2 at the beautiful Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs.

Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe and the Tribal Council presented $175,000 to five charities including the Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley, Running Strong, Shelter from the Storm, USO Palm Springs and the Institute of American Indian Arts.

The event brings golfers, non-golfers, charities and celebrities together for a day of golf and includes more than 70 teams playing at both golf courses at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs.

“The charities do such great work,” says Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe. “We put on this tournament to help charities that work very hard throughout the year to help whatever the charity is designed for — children, people with special needs, health issues — they don’t’ necessarily have all the money they need to have the impact they want. What they do all year is the hard work, and this money goes to a good cause.”

The tournaments have included athletes and celebrities such as Marcus Allen, Pete Shaw, Byron Chamberlain, Chris Hale and Lamond Murray, to name a few.

The golf tournament is just one way the Tribe gives back to the Coachella Valley. The Tribe’s philanthropic works also includes donations and sponsorships to dozens of organizations and charities. In fact, the Tribe has given more than $18 million over 10 years to organizations such as the American Diabetes Association, Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, Martha’s Village & Kitchen, Joslyn Senior Center, Well in the Desrt, Women Leaders Forum, City of Hope, American Cancer Society, Gilda’s Club, Desert AIDS project, Desert Cancer Foundation, Nike N7 Fund, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, Guide Dogs of the Desert, Braille Institute, Assistance League Palm Springs Operation School Bell and many more.

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

5401 Dinah Shore Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264

760-699-6800

www.aguacaliente.org

Photography by Loretta Vlach