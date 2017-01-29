Broadway Tony winner, TV and movie star Linda Lavin wowed the crowd with her first visit to the desert to perform for Temple Isaiah’s benefit at the Annenberg Theater.

Well known as Alice from the long-playing TV show of the same name, Lavin showed up in silver sequins and sang, played the piano, and danced her heart out for the capacity crowd.

Lavin was accompanied by her own band – which included her husband, Steve Bakunas, on drums – as well as her musical director, Billy Stritch, who is known for being the “Entertainer’s Entertainer” during his long running gig at Bemelmen’s Bar in the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

It was most appropriate that Lavin presented a tribute to Carlyle Hotel’s legendary Bobby Short, who she claimed as an inspiration for her art. She and Stritch presented a perfect rendition of You’ve got that Thing, a well known Short hit.

Mid-way through the show, Lavin introduced prodigy jazz violinist, Adam Weinstein, who accompanied her on stage as well as performed solo.

The ambitious and entertaining performance was followed by a dinner prepared by Lulu California Bistro and served in the upstairs reception hall of the Palm Springs Art Museum, which houses the Annenberg Theater.

Lavin followed the crowd upstairs and stayed for the entire reception where she graciously posed and chatted with almost all of the guests. Her secret to success for this part of the show was attributed to the removal of her 4-inch silver heels and stepping into a warm and cozy pair of Uggs!

The evening’s sponsors included, Cheryl and Bob Fey, Carol and Ron Fragan, Jackie Rudman & Marshall Gelfand, Shoshana Barer & Dennis Seidenfeld, Darlene & Bill Brodovshy, Joyce & Henry Freund, Helen Varan, Ira Helf, Serene Lazar, Sandie Ovesen, and Cathy & Larry Pitts. Lulu California Bistro, Momentus events, and Crater Lake Vodka.

Annenberg Theater

101 N. Museum Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-4490

www.psmuseum.org/annenberg-theater/schedule/

Photography by Pat Krause