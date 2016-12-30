The 31st annual Southwest Arts Festival in Indio is sure to awaken the inner art-lover in all of us.

Taking place Jan. 26–29 at the Empire Polo Club, the festival features traditional, contemporary and abstract paintings, along with an array of other mediums from more than 240 diverse artists. With paintings, drawings, glass, jewelry, metals, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and textiles, there is literally something for everyone. Even The Travel Magazine recognized the event as one of the top 100 in North America.

The Southwest Arts Festival is a juried event, which means artists who apply must be selected by a group of jurors — it’s the Golden Globes of the art world without the foreign press. Each artist sets up his or her own tent and display. Thousands of people from across the country attend to admire the work, while enjoying the warm winter air and the polo fields’ scenic mountain backdrop.

“It’s a great festival to come out and enjoy art,” says Joshua Bonner, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce. “You don’t have to come with $1,000 in your pocket to buy art — enjoy the demonstrations, enjoy the music, enjoy the culinary experience.”

See artists and makers at work: blowing glass, wheel throwing (a pottery term for molding clay), and painting, among other activities. Head to the Center Stage for live music, play games with the kids, and indulge in tasty fare from some of the finest restaurants in the valley.