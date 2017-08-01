When the husband-and-wife artistic team of Linda and Greg Maxson retired from Dow Chemical, their lifelong dream of owning a gallery took shape in small, calculated business steps.

For three years, they hosted monthly art shows out of a casita at their Palm Desert home to showcase Linda’s paintings, prints, sculptures and tiles. With a solid backing of regular customers last year, and Linda’s foray working as a gallery assistant; they opened up Maxson Art Studio Gallery at the Backstreet Art District in Palm Springs.

Then when the former Rebel Art Space next-door became available, the couple took the plunge and expanded their gallery space at the Backstreet Art District to a total of 1,600 feet.