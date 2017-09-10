Most new developments — even those that are smaller scale — usually have several floor plans that are repeated throughout the community. That’s not the case with Cielo, located in the Demuth Park neighborhood of Palm Springs. Each of the 12 midcentury-style homes at Cielo are custom designed and no two are alike.

The houses range in size from 1,530 square feet to 2,485 square feet and have three to four bedrooms and three to 4.5 baths. “We begin every day with a singular focus — building homes our clients aspire to own,” says Daniel N. Bailey, president of Aspire Homes, the project’s developer.