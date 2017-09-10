Most new developments — even those that are smaller scale — usually have several floor plans that are repeated throughout the community. That’s not the case with Cielo, located in the Demuth Park neighborhood of Palm Springs. Each of the 12 midcentury-style homes at Cielo are custom designed and no two are alike.
The houses range in size from 1,530 square feet to 2,485 square feet and have three to four bedrooms and three to 4.5 baths. “We begin every day with a singular focus — building homes our clients aspire to own,” says Daniel N. Bailey, president of Aspire Homes, the project’s developer.
“Aspire Homes focuses on superior midcentury modern design, driven by a dedication to accommodating homeowner lifestyle and maximizing the attributes and potential of home sites and surroundings,” adds Bailey. “We pay a great amount of attention to detail [and] we are responsive to customer needs and interests from planning through completion and beyond.”
The exterior of 757 South Orange Ave. Each of the 12 homes that comprise Cielo are custom designed and no two are alike.
Construction on Phase 1 of Cielo began in 2015 and four of the six completed homes have been sold, while a fifth is currently under contract and two more homes will be finished by late September. Shortly thereafter, Aspire will break ground on the final phase of Cielo, which will include four houses located at the corner of El Cielo and Palm Avenue. Those four homes are scheduled for completion in June 2018.
“All the exteriors of the Cielo homes follow the traditions of the midcentury modern style and design,” says Bailey. “We aggressively utilize clerestory windows to maximize the stunning San Andreas Mountain views that all of our homes enjoy.”
The homes’ great rooms feature a disappearing glass wall that opens the houses onto the pool and spa — the heated pools and spas, along with front and back landscaping, are included in the homes’ price. The houses are also prewired for solar, have dual-pane windows and doors, and surround sound in the great rooms and master bedrooms.
Prices range from $680,000 to $849,000.
Disappearing walls of glass showcase the unobstructed mountain views from the home at 755 S. California Ave.
For more information, visit Aspirehomes-ps.com, or contact Benjamin Leaskou of Leaskou Partners at [email protected], 760-799-4290.