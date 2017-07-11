Six honorees will be recognized at the 11th National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Luncheon, “Change the World with a Giving Heart,” to be held Nov. 8 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.

Judy Olivas, director of development of The Joslyn Center and chairman of the upcoming event, announced the names to more than 100 guests at the June luncheon of the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities Chapter.

Harold Matzner not only sponsored the luncheon, but will also be the presenting sponsor as well as honorary chairman of the National Philanthropy Day luncheon in November.

The honorees to be recognized in are:

• Outstanding Philanthropists: Virginia (Joy) and Harry Goldstein

• Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation: Palm Springs Pathfinders

• Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation: Hot Purple Energy

• Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Terri Bona, Director of Fund Development for the Family YMCA of the Desert

• Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer: James and Lorraine Brinton

• Outstanding Nonprofit Founder: Connie Golds of Desert Best Friends Closet

“The Desert Communities Chapter of the AFP is honored to recognize the outstanding contributions made by each of our exceptional nominees,” Olivias said. “Their tireless efforts, hands-on contributions, and fortitude have not only created deep impacts on the quality of life for thousands of people, but their gifts resonate throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond.”

Founded in 1960, AFP advances philanthropy through its 34,000 members in more than 244 chapters throughout the world. The AFP CA, Desert Communities Chapter represents 100 professional charitable fundraisers and professionals in the Coachella Valley.

Photography by Dimitri Halkidis