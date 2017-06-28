“The food is great and all, but the feedback is about Outstanding in the Field and the atmosphere more than anything,” he admits. “I don’t know if you can compete.”

Indeed, the well-oiled machine that is OITF’s team of “culinary carnies” arrives ahead of time — in that same vintage bus that’s become a sort-of mascot for the roving series — along with a few trailers of equipment (“We call it ‘dinner in a box,’ ” Denevan jokes) to build what’s essentially a one-night restaurant for 200 people.

“It’s pretty darn challenging to have a restaurant that moves all the time but also has a different chef all the time,” says Denevan. “[We’re] creating a cultural environment from a blank slate and we’re making it interesting and organized for these chefs to want to participate from year to year.”

In recent years, OITF has branched out to more unlikely venues, setting up at an elementary school turned urban farm in Central Detroit and on a rooftop in Brooklyn, for example. And, in a food-culture-meets-pop-culture marriage, dinners took place on the Empire Polo Club grounds every night during both the Coachella and Desert Trip music festivals.

The festival meals veer a bit from the usual protocol, with two shorter seatings per night in a VIP area and a rotating roster of multiple chefs … not to mention a group plan to see world-famous musical acts after the meal. Denevan insists, though, that the dinners are indeed still farm-focused, with produce sourced from County Line Harvest in Coachella and Anza’s Sage Mountain Farm. “There are a lot of people who go every night, which is kind of trippy,” he says.

Coachella aside, it’s now commonplace to see regulars, affectionately dubbed “Fieldheads,” at multiple dinners every year. “I thought people would do it as a bucket-list thing, but people get hooked,” Denevan confides. “One thing I didn’t expect was the number of travelers. At any event now there’s going to be at least 30 percent of the people who are out-of-state. There are people who love to see the country through the dinners.”

Andy Primack, a Claremont resident and executive at a specialty aluminum products company, is one of them. He estimates that he and his wife, Lisa, an avid organic gardener, have been to approximately 60 dinners in “staggeringly beautiful settings” from British Columbia to Vermont to Catalina Island over the last decade. And while the couple are admitted foodies, it’s not just about the fare. “We often pick the dinners at locations we otherwise would not go,” he says, citing Oklahoma City as a recent example. “We saw it and said, ‘Hey let’s go there, that would be kind of interesting,’ and we discovered so much great stuff,” Primack says. “At some point, we might run out of places to go.”

With Denevan at the helm, that’s doubtful.