direct primary care

In 2008 Eisenhower Medical Center made a frontal attack on a failing system. In its crosshairs was our system of primary care in the U.S., notorious for crowded waiting rooms, impersonal office staff, long delays for appointments, and blink-of-an-eye face-time with over-scheduled doctors. Eisenhower wanted to do better by its patients. They hired family physician and medical office reformer Dr. Joseph Scherger to overhaul the system.

“My goal was to create a system where more time and attention are given to meeting the needs of each patient,” says Scherger. “This would reduce the need for emergency department visits and hospital stays, thus lowering overall costs. It would restore the deep relationships with patients most physicians go into medicine for.”

Nine years later, 8,500 lucky patients and 55 happy doctors are engaged in a program called Eisenhower Primary Care 365. It’s characterized by:

• Longer office visits (30 to 60 minutes)

• 24/7 email access to doctors

• Access to a team of physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and health coaches who help manage chronic conditions and keep track of patients’ daily needs

• More comprehensive health care