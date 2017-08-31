In London in the mid-1720s, it was perfectly normal to imbibe beer all through the day — a pint before breakfast, a pint at breakfast, a pint with supper… The average Northern European drank approximately 3 liters of beer a day.
If that sounds like a lot, it is. By comparison, nutrition advocates recommend we drink eight glasses of water a day — that equates to about 2 liters.
To celebrate beer’s place among our culinary pairings, the Ace Hotel & Swim Club has created a brunch dedicated to the carbonated beverage during its sixth annual Craft Beer Weekend, Sept. 9–10.
The hotel becomes a craft beer haven with a VIP brewer hangout Sept. 9 and a decadent beer brunch Sept. 10. Starting at noon Sept. 9, taste the day away with samples from more than 30 breweries plus small bites and live music at the Commune (the hotel’s 3,000-square-foot event space). Then, Sept. 10, chef Carlo Guardado will prepare six beer-inspired courses paired with brews selected by Ballast Point, a brewery based in San Diego.
“Chef Carlo is really gung-ho on getting ready for traditional steak and eggs, but with a desert twist,” says Paul Patino, director of food and beverage at Ace Hotel in Palm Springs. “Some of the food pairings [include] sprouts and cauliflower and asparagus. He wants to do something not necessarily heavy, but vegan-friendly as well.”
The brunch will feature Mexican culture influences and a Taco Maria collaboration.
Start with a cucumber aguachile and move onto a black kale and granola salad. This will be followed by dishes such as grilled avocado chilaquiles, beer-braised bacon, berries (with rose consummé, crystalized fennel, meringue, crème fraîche), and finally, doughnut holes served with beer custard.
While the beer pairings are still being finalized, brunchgoers can expect Ballast Point Sour Wench, a West Coast–style IPA, and possibly Stone Delicious from Stone Brewing Co., also out of San Diego.
For a wider selection, head to the Ace’s Amigo Room and check out the 21 beers available on tap.
“We definitely keep [an emphasis on] local,” Patino says. “But then we get into Central Coast, obviously plenty of influences from San Diego, and we’ll go as far as Michigan when we bring in something from Founders or Bell’s Brewery.”
The event is 21 and older. Tickets to the craft beer festival are $35 per person. Brunch-only tickets are $75 per person, or a $100 VIP pass gives you access to both the festival and the beer brunch.
Ace Hotel & Swim Club, 701 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-325-9900; acehotel.com/palmsprings