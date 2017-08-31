In London in the mid-1720s, it was perfectly normal to imbibe beer all through the day — a pint before breakfast, a pint at breakfast, a pint with supper… The average Northern European drank approximately 3 liters of beer a day.

If that sounds like a lot, it is. By comparison, nutrition advocates recommend we drink eight glasses of water a day — that equates to about 2 liters.

To celebrate beer’s place among our culinary pairings, the Ace Hotel & Swim Club has created a brunch dedicated to the carbonated beverage during its sixth annual Craft Beer Weekend, Sept. 9–10.

The hotel becomes a craft beer haven with a VIP brewer hangout Sept. 9 and a decadent beer brunch Sept. 10. Starting at noon Sept. 9, taste the day away with samples from more than 30 breweries plus small bites and live music at the Commune (the hotel’s 3,000-square-foot event space). Then, Sept. 10, chef Carlo Guardado will prepare six beer-inspired courses paired with brews selected by Ballast Point, a brewery based in San Diego.