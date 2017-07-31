festival

Cathedral City

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Hot air balloon rides, races, glows, and wine dinners return to Cathedral City Nov. 17–19.

hotairballoonfest.com

Indian Wells

Indian Wells Arts Festival

More than 200 international artists bring paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and other art to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during this renowned arts festival, March 31–April 2.

78200 Miles Ave. 760-346-0042; indianwellsartsfestival.com

Indio

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

The globally famous festival returns to the Empire Polo Club for two weekends of top entertainment, fashion, and food.

81800 Ave. 51. 855-771-3667; coachella.com

La Quinta

La Quinta Arts Festival

Approaching its 36th year, the award-winning festival draws top artists from across the nation for a weekend of fine art at the La Quinta Civic Center Campus, March 1–4.

78495 Calle Tampico. 760-564-1244; lqaf.org

Palm Springs

Greater Palm Springs Pride

Downtown is transformed into an outdoor party celebrating the LGBTQ community with concerts, dances, a street fair, and a parade, Nov. 3–5. Palm Springs.

760-416-8711; pspride.org

Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

The fifth annual installation brings 50 renowned authors to the Rancho Mirage Public Library for two days of talks about books and the art of writing. Jan. 24–25.

71100 Highway 111. 760-341-7323; rmwritersfest.org

gay bar

Cathedral City

Studio One 111

Evening entertainment and theme nights like fried chicken Wednesdays add an element of fun to this Cathedral City gay bar, where everyone is welcome.

67555 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-328-2900; studio-one-11.com

Palm Springs

Hunter’s Palm Springs

Go-go dancers, a spacious dance floor, weekly karaoke nights, and a prime spot on Arenas Road make this video bar a local favorite.

302 E. Arenas Road. 760-323-0700; hunterspalmsprings.com

sports bar

Cathedral City

The Block Sports Bar & Grill

The neighborhood haunt invites everyone to hang out on the “block” with pool tables, karaoke, and dancing.

68955 Ramon Road, Ste. 7. 760-832-7767; theblocksportsbar.com

Indio

Big Rock Pub

Opened in late 2016, this music-themed pub welcomes guests with an impressive collection of music memorabilia, all personally hung by owner Ken Hanna.

79940 Westward Ho Drive. 760-200-9844; thebigrockpub.com

La Quinta

Beer Hunter

An unassuming hot spot known for its pool tables and flat-screen TVs, this bar and eatery has a notable menu of beers by the bottle and on tap.

78483 Highway 111. 760-564-7442; laquintabeerhunter.com

Palm Desert

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill

The bar area of this Westfield Palm Desert restaurant boasts more than 40 wines by the glass and offers a popular happy hour.

72840 Highway 111, Ste. V465. 760-610-7990; stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

Palm Springs

Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge

Two happy hour times and loaded tasty burgers make this a solid choice for catching a sports game.

1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-883-5999; smokinburgerslounge.com

Rancho Mirage

The Yard House

A dizzying array of beers on tap complement the plentiful flat-screens showing the latest in sports.

71800 Highway 111, Ste. B101. 760-779-1415; yardhouse.com