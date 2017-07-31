STAY
boutique hotel/ resort
Desert Hot Springs
Two Bunch Palms
The recently renovated property makes health and wellness in all areas its priority, from its spa treatments to shaman sessions.
67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail. 760-329-8791; twobunchpalms.com
La Quinta
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
This boutique 24-room hotel offers picturesque views of Lake La Quinta, plus gourmet dining and a contemporary vibe.
78120 Caleo Bay. 760-564-7332; thechateaulakelaquinta.com
Palm Springs
Sparrow’s Lodge
A rustic-chic boutique property where guests get a chance to unplug: Rooms are without distractions like phones and televisions. Instead, relax in charming communal spaces such as the barn-enclosed restaurant or around the outdoor fire pit.
1330 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-2300; sparrowslodge.com
hotel/resort
Cathedral City
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Golf Resort
The renovated property delights guests with amenities including a golf course, tennis courts, Olympic-size swimming pool, and full-service spa.
67967 Vista Chino. 760-322-7000; doubletreepalmsprings.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF DOUBLTREE BY HILTON HOTEL & GOLF RESORT
Indian Wells
Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa
The bougainvillea-lined resort offers tranquil views of the Santa Rosa Mountains, plus an award-winning spa and seasonal California cuisine.
45000 Indian Wells Lane. 760-341-2200; miramonteresort.com
Indio
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Guests at this 250-room hotel can enjoy gaming, dining, live entertainment, and poolside lounging, all just steps from the rooms.
84245 Indio Springs Pkwy. 760-342-5000; fantasyspringsresort.com
La Quinta
La Quinta Resort & Club
A historic hotel featuring luxurious guest rooms and spectacular amenities, including world-class golf, a full-service spa, and 41 pools.
49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF LA QUINTA RESORT & CLUB
Palm Desert
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
This sprawling resort offers a bit of everything, from fine and casual dining to spa services, golf, and tennis.
74855 Country Club Drive. 760-341-2211; marriott.com
Palm Springs
Parker Palm Springs
Gene Autry’s former estate is now an upscale hotel offering 144 rooms decorated by designer Jonathan Adler and complemented by whimsically landscaped grounds, two on-site restaurants, and a spa.
4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive Drive.
760-770-5000; theparkerpalmspringscom
Rancho Mirage
The Ritz-Carlton
This luxury resort is known for its sweeping views of the Coachella Valley from atop its mountainside perch, plus well-appointed rooms and superior service.
68900 Frank Sinatra Drive. 760-321-8282; ritzcarlton.com
vacation rentals
Palm Springs
Oranj Palm Vacation homes
The vacation rental company specializes in rentals ranging from midcentury houses and condos to villas and estates throughout Greater Palm Springs.
1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive; 855-443-1986; palmspringsrentals.com
PAMPER
spa
Cathedral City
Body Concierge Spa
Budget-friendly services include a variety of massages, such as Swedish, reflexology, and deep tissue, as well as esthetician treatments such as facials and makeup application.
35879 Date Palm Drive. 760-600-5573; bodyconciegespa.com
Indian Wells
Agua Serena Spa & Salon at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells boasts a 30,000-square-foot luxury spa facility, set against the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains.
44600 Indian Wells Lane. 760-674-4100; hyatt.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
La Quinta
La Quinta Resort & club
The award-winning location offers a robust menu of treatments, plus salon services like hairstyling and pedicures, and even spa services for pets.
49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com
Palm Desert
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
The 38,000-square-foot facility has a comprehensive pampering menu, 48 treatment rooms, a salon, fitness center, and saltwater pool.
74855 Country Club Drive. 760-341-2211; marriott.com
Palm Springs
Salon 119
This downtown spot offers affordable treatments, including various massages, facials, hair services, manicures and pedicures, and even eyelash extensions.
245 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. A4. 760-327-4800; salon119.com
Rancho Mirage
Westin Mission Hills Resort & Spa
A serene ambiance welcomes guests to indulge in wellness-focused treatments and packages, along with classes such as yoga and Pilates.
71333 Dinah Shore Drive. 760-328-5955; westinmissionhills.com
hair salon
Indian Wells
Agim Salon
Located inside the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, the professionals at Agim provide everything from haircuts to celebrity hairstyles, makeup application, and nail services.
44400 Indian Wells Lane. 760-340-0335; agimsalon.com
Indio
Jesus Yvette Salon
This full-service salon also offers a barbershop, making it a one-stop shop for both men’s and women’s services.
82723 Miles Ave. 760-449-8882
La Quinta
Alankara Aveda Salon
Aveda-trained specialists provide hair care, facials, waxing, makeup application, and nail services.
78100 Main St., Ste. 105. 760-777-8188; alankarasalon.com
Palm Desert
Alankara Aveda Salon
In addition to its in-house services, Alankara’s Aveda-trained specialists also provide hair and makeup for weddings and special events.
73520 El Paseo, Ste. D. 760-568-2333; alankarasalon.com
Palm Springs
Brien O’Brien Salon
This professional salon excels at making clients feel like friends, with services including haircuts and color, facials, and waxing.
515 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-778-0333; brienobriensalon.com
Rancho Mirage
Agape Salon & Spa
Signature Aveda treatments combine with services like haircuts, styling, and color for a true relaxing experience.
69930 Highway 111. 760-321-1023; agapesalonspa.com
SHOP
consignment store
Cathedral City
Revivals
Come for colorful midcentury finds and fun vintage apparel; leave knowing that your purchase benefited local nonprofit Desert AIDS Project.
68401 Highway 111. 760-969-5747; revivalsstores.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF REVIVALS
Ribbon structure at Revivals.
La Quinta
Encore Consign & Design
This luxury consignment store offers a wide array of home furnishings in its 23,000-square-foot space.
47120 Dune Palms Road. 760-564-7200; encoreconsignanddesign.com
Palm Desert
Consign Design
Discover one-of-a-kind design pieces at this furniture-focused consignment shop.
72171 Highway 111, Ste. 100. 760-773-0027
Palm Springs
Revivals
Shop gently used items as well as new furniture at this thrift shop benefiting Desert AIDS Project.
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-318-6430; revivalsstores.com
Rancho Mirage
Misty’s Consignment
High-quality home furnishings, art, and patio items make up this consignment shop in Rancho Mirage.
70007 Highway 111. 760-770-4663; mistysconsignments.com
florist
Cathedral City
David Rohr Floral Studio
Known for custom floral arrangements, David Rohr offers flower designs for all occasions.
68733 Perez Road, Ste. C6. 760-321-6359; davidrohrstudio.com
Palm Desert
Jensen’s
This high-end grocer also offers fresh flowers and botanicals for all of life’s little celebrations.
73601 Highway 111. 760-346-9393; jensensfoods.com
Palm Desert
Bristol Farms
With a full-service florist, the fine foods store customizes beautiful arrangements for any special event.
73101 Country Club Drive. 760-674-0169; bristolfarms.com
Palm Springs
My Little Flower Shop
Offering both floral and event design services, the staff collectively boasts more than 50 years of experience.
861 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-778-7111; mylittleflowershop.com
Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage Florist
With custom arrangements and bouquets fit for every occasion, Rancho Mirage Florist makes it easy to say it with flowers.
70053 Highway 111. 760-324-9984; ranchomirageflorist.com
vintage clothing
Desert Hot Springs
Gypsyland
The quirky thrift store is known for its stock of top vintage items and one-of-a-kind funky finds.
66169 Pierson Blvd. 760-251-0588
Palm Springs
Iconic Atomic
With a focus on midcentury finds, Iconic Atomic offers a wide selection of vintage pieces at a reasonable price.
1103 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-322-0777; iconicatomic.com
FAMILY
PHOTO COURTESY OF DESERT ADVENTURES
PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM SPRINGS AERIAL TRAMWAY
Desert Hot Springs
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum
Cabot Yerxa, the desert’s original homesteader, built this whimsical, Hopi-inspired pueblo entirely from repurposed materials.
67616 Desert View Ave. 760-329-7610; cabotsmuseum.org
PHOTO COURTESY OF CABOTSMUSEUM.ORG
Indian Wells
BNP Paribas Open
It’s the largest professional two-week combined ATP and WTA Tour tennis tournament, returning to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 5–18.
78200 Miles Ave. 760-200-8400; bnpparibasopen.com
Palm Desert
The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens
A family favorite for its desert-themed regions that showcase plants and wildlife from around the world.
47900 Portola Ave. 760-346-5694; livingdesert.org
Palm Springs
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
Soar over the valley in the world’s largest rotating aerial tramcar, which whisks riders more than 2.5 miles to Mount San Jacinto State Park.
1 Tram Way; 888-515-8726; pstramway.com
Rancho Mirage
Desert Adventures
With a fleet of red Jeeps, this tour company offers in-depth excursions to local natural treasures like the San Andreas Fault, Indian Canyons, and Joshua Tree National Park.
74794 Lennon Place. 760-324-5337; red-jeep.com
SPORTS
hiking trail
Palm Desert
Bump and Grind
This popular hiking trail has sweeping views of the Coachella Valley and a switchback that gets hearts racing.
La Quinta
La Quinta Cove Oasis
The network of trails at the top of the La Quinta Cove offers access to everything from nature walks to hikes to areas like Lake Cahuilla.
Palm Springs
South Lykken Trail
A moderate hike offering views of both the Coachella Valley and towering Mount San Jacinto.
Rancho Mirage
Chuckwalla Trail
Nestled near The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, this moderate loop provides terrific views of the valley.
PHOTO COURTESY OF TWO BUNCH PALMS
golf course
Cathedral City
Date Palm Country Club
The 18-hole executive course is fun yet challenging, at a great value.
36200 Date Palm Drive. 760-328-6514; datepalmcountryclub.net
Desert Hot Springs
Two Bunch Palms
Guests at Two Bunch Palms can enjoy a round at Desert Dunes Golf Club’s course, designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Jr.
67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail. 760-329-8791; twobunchpalms.com
Indian Wells
Indian Wells Golf Resort
Two top-ranked courses, the Players Course and Celebrity Course, boast designs by John Fought and Clive Clark, respectively.
44500 Indian Wells Lane. 760-346-4653; indianwellsgolfresort.com
Indio
The Lights at Indio Golf Course
Players can golf under the stars, thanks to the lit course that’s also one of the longest par-3 courses in the country.
83040 Ave. 42. 760-391-4049; indiogolf.com
La Quinta
SilverRock Resort
The Arnold Palmer Classic Course challenges players across more than 200 acres with massive bunkers and plentiful water features.
79179 Ahmanson Lane. 760-777-8884; silverrock.org
Palm Desert
Desert Willow Golf Resort
Golfers can choose between a more relaxing game on the Mountain View Course or a more challenging game on the Firecliff Course.
38995 Desert Willow Drive. 760-346-0015; desertwillow.com
Palm Springs
Indian Canyon Golf Resort
The North Course offers stunning views of the Disney fountain, while the South Course is known for four scenic ponds and 850 palm trees.
1097 E. Murray Canyon Drive. 760-833-8700; indiancanyonsgolf.com
Rancho Mirage
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
Players can take on the challenge of 27 holes stretched across 6,400 yards of palm tree–lined fairways.
41000 Bob Hope Drive. 760-568-2727; omnihotels.com
gym/health club
Cathedral City
In Shape
Amenities at this fitness center include plentiful cardio and weight machines, an indoor pool, steam room, tanning beds, and a kid zone.
35935 Date Palm Drive. 760-321-3103; inshape.com
Desert Hot Springs
5 Star Fitness
The gym offers an extensive range of equipment as well as personal training sessions, plus daycare, tanning beds, a juice bar, and massage therapy.
64949 Mission Lakes Blvd. Ste. 10. 760-329-9500; fivestargym.com
Indian Wells
Gym at Indian Wells Resort & Spa
This boutique Indian Wells hotel offers an on-site fitness center with plenty of equipment options, as well as tennis courts, a heated swimming pool, and a hot therapy pool.
76661 Highway 111; 800-248-3220; indianwellsresort.com
Indio
Technique Training Center
Guests can train for various fighting styles, including jiu-jitsu, muay thai, boxing, and MMA, as well as partake in various group classes.
82900 Ave. 42, Ste. G-106. 760-360-3500; techniquemma.com
La Quinta
Next Level Fitness
Group fitness focuses on circuit training for sustainable weight loss and the gym’s “Fit in 42” boot camp accelerates results.
46480 Washington St., Ste. #3. 760-771-4200; nextlevelfitness.org
Palm Desert
EnerGym
With challenging group fitness classes and personal training, the gym specializes in circuit training for serious results.
74836 Technology Drive, Ste. 102. 760-610-1545; energymrealfitness.com
Palm Springs
World Gym
Push the limit with weight and cardio equipment, book a session with a trainer, or join a group fitness class.
1751 N. Sunrise Way. 760-327-7100; worldgympalmsprings.com
Rancho Mirage
Pedal Spin Studio
The boutique studio focuses on heart-pounding spin classes complemented by pump and ab classes.
71743 Highway 111, Ste. B. 760-773-1925; pedalspinstudio.com
EATS
PHOTO BY ETHAN KAMINSKY
Spencer’s Restaurant in Palm Springs.
alfresco dining
Cathedral City
AJ’s On The Green and Splash! Bar & Lounge
Tucked inside Date Palm Country Club, AJ’s offers patio dining while overlooking the vast greenery of its neighboring golf course.
36200 Date Palm Drive. 760-202-1111; ajsonthegreen.com
La Quinta
La Quinta Cliffhouse
This mountainside restaurant is known for its rockscape views, waterfall, and contemporary cuisine.
78250 Highway 111. 760-360-5991; laquintacliffhouse.com
Indio
The Café at Shields Date Garden
Serving breakfast and lunch, the café excels at authentic Mexican cuisine (and date shakes!) served on its patio overlooking the gardens.
80225 Highway 111. 760-347-0996; shieldsdategarden.com
La Quinta
Lavender Bistro
Savor modern California cuisine on Lavender’s upscale, romantic patio decked with twinkling string lights.
78073 Calle Barcelona. 760-564-5353; lavenderbistro.com
Palm Desert
La Spiga Ristorante Italiano
This fine Italian restaurant offers alfresco dining on its Tuscan-inspired patio that looks out on gardens, herb beds, and fruit trees.
72557 Highway 111. 760-340-9318; laspigapalmdesert.com
Palm Springs
Spencer’s Restaurant
An elegant patio at this restaurant named after the owner’s dog offers a comfortable dining experience enhanced by whimsical lights stung across a canopy of shade trees.
701 W. Baristo Road. 760-327-3446; spencersrestaurant.com
american
Desert Hot Springs
Essence at Two Bunch Palms
Natural mineral water spa Two Bunch Palms serves up healthy cuisine with a focus on nutrition and wellness at its on-site restaurant.
67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail. 760-676-5000; twobunchpalms.com
PHOTO BY NEIL HUSVAR
The infamous Grilled Pork Chop at Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs.
Indian Wells
Vicky’s of Santa Fe
With live lounge entertainment throughout the week, the vibrant Santa Fe–style restaurant is known for its adventurous American fare.
45100 Club Drive. 760-345-9770; vickysofsantafe.com
La Quinta
Bobby’s Detroit Coney Island
Diners get a taste of Detroit’s famed hot dogs, or coneys, served five ways.
79630 Highway 111. 760-347-2200; bobbysdetroitconeyisland.com
Palm Desert
Kaiser Grille
California cuisine here includes prime steaks, as well as generously portioned pastas and seafood.
74040 Highway 111. 760-779-9888; kaisergrille.com
Palm Springs
Lulu California Bistro
A huge menu includes every flavor of contemporary California cuisine served up in a lively and spacious modern bistro.
200 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-5858; lulupalmsprings.com
Rancho Mirage
Water’s Café at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
The bright café boasts aquatic-themed décor and a menu of classic American fare.
32250 Bob Hope Drive. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com
barbecue
Indio
Jackalope Ranch
This sprawling restaurant offers an expansive dining room and several patio areas to enjoy heaping portions of freshly grilled and smoked meats.
80400 Highway 111. 760-342-1999; thejackaloperanch.com
Palm Desert
Smoke Tree BBQ
The restaurant’s Palm Desert location offers barbecue-joint classics including ribs, brisket, and chicken.
73850 Highway 111, Ste. A. 760-834-8658; smoketreebbq.com
Palm Springs
Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge
While burgers are always a star here, mouthwatering favorites like pulled pork are not to be missed.
1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-883-5999; smokinburgerslounge.com
Rancho Mirage
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse
Tuck in your bib and grab a seat for house-smoked barbecue and handcrafted beers in this spot at The River at Rancho Mirage.
71800 Highway 111. 760-346-8738; babesbbqandbrewhouse.com
PHOTO BY DAVID A. LEE
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse in Rancho Mirage features house-smoked barbecue and handcrafted beers.
breakfast
Cathedral City
Don & Sweet Sue’s Café
Everything is made from scratch at this beloved spot, known for its hearty diner-style fare.
68955 Ramon Road, Ste. 1. 760-770-2760; donandsweetsues.com
Coachella
Café 54
at Augustine Casino
The casual breakfast fare at Café 54 is filling, fresh, and no-frills.
84001 Ave. 54. 760-391-9500; augustinecasino.com
Indian Wells
Lantana
at Hyatt Regency
Comfort foods star on Lantana’s morning menu, and the restaurant also has a Sunday brunch buffet.
44600 Indian Wells Lane. 760-776-1234; indianwells.regency.hyatt.com
Indio
The Café
at Shields Date Garden
Breakfast at this low-key café includes authentic Mexican cuisine and a lengthy omelet menu.
80225 Highway 111. 760-347-0996; shieldsdategarden.com
La Quinta
The Broken Yolk café
Breakfast is the specialty here, with a large selection of favorites including more than 20 different omelets.
78430 Highway 111. 760-777-9655; thebrokenyolkcafe.com
Palm Desert
Wilma & Frieda
The cafe serves innovative takes on morning comfort foods, like a short rib eggs Benedict and housemade pop tarts.
73575 El Paseo. 760-773-2807; wilmafrieda.com
Palm Springs
Elmer’s
A casual breakfast joint serving all the classics, as well as the famous oversize German pancake topped with lemon wedges, whipped butter, powdered sugar, and fruit.
1030 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-8419; eatatelmers.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELMER’S
The Triple Berry French Toast at Elmer’s in Palm Springs.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BROKEN YOLK CAFE
The No Name Omelet at Broken Yolk café.
burgers
Cathedral City
George’s Bar & Grill
Not only is George’s known for its burgers, but this no-nonsense joint has a quirky rep for a staff that dishes out customer insults on the side.
68885 Ramon Road. 760-328-9991
Indian Wells
Eureka! Burger
Gourmet burgers with toppings like fig marmalade and melted goat cheese or bone marrow–porcini butter and mustard aioli make the burgers here stand out.
74985 Highway 111. 760-834-7700; eurekarestaurantgroup.com
Indio
In-N-Out Burger
California’s quintessential burger chain is known for serving animal-style fries and freshly grilled burgers.
82043 Highway 111. 760-786-1000; in-n-out.com
La Quinta
Habit Burger
The popular California chain combines grilled charburgers with sides like tempura green beans and sweet potato fries.
79174 Highway 111. 760-564-6900; habitburger.com
Palm Desert
Grill-A-Burger
An award-winning burger spot boasting a menu with 30 cheekily named and topping-loaded variations, including the “Bacon Me Crazy” and “Great Eggspectations.”
73091 Country Club Drive. 760-346-8170; grill-a-burger.com
Palm Springs
Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge
Burgers are always a crowd favorite here, and the menu includes more than a dozen variations.
1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-883-5999; smokinburgerslounge.com
Rancho Mirage
Burgers & Beer
Diners will find a burger for any taste, thanks to a robust menu featuring 29 sandwich options. Bonus: There are personal TVs at every booth.
72773 Dinah Shore Drive. 760-202-4522; burgersandbeer.com
caterer
Palm Desert
Wilma & Frieda
Clients can enjoy the restaurant’s signature dishes and fun takes on classic favorites, including meatloaf bites and housemade pastries.
73575 El Paseo. 760-773-2807; wilmafrieda.com
Palm Desert
Kaiser Grille
The restaurant focuses on freshly prepared steaks, as well as seafood and pastas for events.
74040 Highway 111. 760-779-9888; kaisergrille.com
Palm Springs
Lulu California Bistro
Menus are highly customized, with a wide variety of culinary offerings from appetizers to desserts.
200 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-5858; lulupalmsprings.com
Rancho Mirage
Cello’s Pantry
Gourmet catering includes breakfast platters, boxed sandwich lunches, salads, dips, and appetizers.
70225 Highway 111. 760-328-4200; cellospantry.com
coffeehouse
Indian Wells
IW Coffee
This intimate coffee shop serves locally roasted brews from Joshua Tree Coffee Company.
74995 Highway 111. 760-346-6757
La Quinta
Old Town Coffee
Situated in the heart of Old Town La Quinta, this coffeehouse boasts a patio, great coffee, smoothies, baked goods, and a lunch menu.
78100 Main St. 760-564-5233
Palm Springs
Koffi
This popular coffee shop is known for its locally roasted beans and artfully handcrafted coffee drinks.
515 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-2244; kofficoffee.com
Rancho Mirage
Koffi
Coffee beans are roasted to gourmet perfection here to make espresso and other coffee drinks.
71380 Highway 111. 760-340-2444; kofficoffee.com
PHOTO BY ELENA RAY
Koffi has three locations in the valley — two in Palm Springs and one in Rancho Mirage.
continental
La Quinta
Morgan’s in the desertat La Quinta Resort & Club
This continental restaurant offers contemporary dining in a Hacienda-style setting.
49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-7600; morgansinthedesert.com
Palm Desert
Cork Tree
The elegant eatery serves fresh California fare including steaks, seafood, and salads.
74950 Country Club Drive. 760-779-0123; thecorktree.com
PHOTO BY GREGG FELSEN
Johannes in Palm Springs.
Palm Springs
Johannes Restaurant
Famous for schnitzel, this downtown restaurant has an inspired menu that draws from Austria and Asia.
196 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-778-0017; johannesrestaurants.com
Rancho Mirage
Wally’s Desert Turtle
This landmark is known for its ceilings and handpainted murals and features classic continental fare.
71775 Highway 111. 760-568-9321; wallysdesertturtle.com
Rancho Mirage
Si Bon
The chic eatery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner that focuses on Belgian cuisine.
40101 Monterey Ave., Ste. E5. 760-837-0011; sibon-sogood.com
craft cocktail
Cathedral City
AJ’s On The Green and Splash! Bar & Lounge
This popular restaurant at Date Palm Country Club offers hearty American fare and live entertainment, in addition to handcrafted cocktails.
36200 Date Palm Drive. 760-202-1111; ajsonthegreen.com
Indian Wells
Agave Sunset at Hyatt Regency
The contemporary bar is perfect for relaxing with a craft cocktail.
44600 Indian Wells Lane. 760-776-1234; indianwells.regency.hyatt.com
La Quinta
Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant
With Palmer memorabilia on every wall, a pristine patio, and live entertainment, this restaurant is a great spot to knock back a few top-shelf cocktails.
78164 Ave. 52. 760-771-4653; arnoldpalmersrestaurant.com
Palm Desert
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Located on the second floor of The Gardens on El Paseo, the restaurant offers great mountain views, plus a full menu of cocktails.
73595 El Paseo. 760-836-0188; tommybahama.com
Palm Springs
Lulu California Bistro
The bar serves up an impressive cocktail menu, including nearly a dozen martinis, various tropical drinks, and a handful of featured favorites.
200 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-5858; lulupalmsprings.com
Rancho Mirage
Roy’s
The craft cocktail menu includes signature mai tais, mojitos, and martinis, plus sangria, margaritas, and an array of classic drinks.
71959 Highway 111. 760-340-9044; roysrestaurant.com
french
La Quinta
La Brasserie Bistro & Bar
This upscale eatery serves a classically French menu in a traditional bistro setting, courtesy of French-born chef and owner Emmanuel Janin.
78477 Highway 111. 760-771-4400; labrasserielaquinta.com
Palm Desert
Café De Beaux-Arts
A quaint cafe presents traditional French fare and casual daytime fashion shows on El Paseo.
73640 El Paseo. 760-346-0669; cafedesbeauxarts.com
Palm Springs
Le Vallauris Restaurant
The sophisticated French restaurant features gourmet dishes like lobster, foie gras, and caviar. Its picturesque patio is unrivaled for ambiance.
385 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way. 760-325-5059; levallauris.com
Italian
Cathedral City
Piazza Trilussa Ristorante
Traditional Italian fare is enjoyed in a bright and spacious dining room with Italian-inspired décor.
68718 E. Palm Canyon Drive . 760-328-2300; trilussarestaurant.com
Desert Hot Springs
Capri Restaurant
For more than 35 years, Capri Restaurant has served upscale Italian cuisine at Miracle Springs Resort & Spa.
10625 Palm Drive. 760-329-6833
PHOTO BY GREGG FELSEN
Johnny Costa’s in Palm Springs.
Indio
Ciro’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
Since 1966, this pizzeria has dished up fresh slices, salads, and pasta in Indio.
81963 Highway 111. 760-347-6503; cirosofindio.com
La Quinta
Bucatini Trattoria
Authentic, Neapolitan-style pizzas, generous pasta dishes, and seafood specialties are on the menu at this popular Italian eatery.
46660 Washington St., Ste. 6. 760-777-9007; bucatini.biz
Palm Springs
Johnny Costa’s Ristorante
Frank Sinatra himself was a regular at this Italian restaurant, where the chairman’s two favorite dishes — the steak Sinatra and linguini with clams — are still on the menu.
440 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-4556; johnnycostaspalmsprings.com
Rancho Mirage
Gioia Italian Bistro
The Naples-inspired Italian restaurant features wood-fired pizzas with your choice of red or white sauce.
71800 Highway 111, Ste. A122. 760-422-4330; gioiaitalianbistro.com
japanese
Cathedral City
Otori Sushi
The sushi menu includes an impressive array of house-specialty appetizers and rolls, as well as traditional nigiri and sashimi cuts.
68100 Ramon Road. 760-699-5486
Cathedral City
Edoko Sushi
Freshly sliced fish and an all-you-can-eat menu make Edoko Sushi a popular choice in Cathedral City.
69195 Ramon Road. 760-328-7770
Desert Hot Springs
Sushi Domo
This intimate venue specializes in fresh sushi and sashimi, as well as Japanese and Korean cuisine.
13440 Palm Drive. 760-288-2010
Indio
Dragon Sushi
Elegantly plated fish is a selling point here, as is the all-you-can-eat menu.
82451 Highway 111. 760-296-3640
La Quinta
Okura Sushi
This upscale Japanese restaurant offers elegant Japanese fare including sushi, meat skewers, and tempura.
78370 Highway 111, Ste. 150. 760-564-5820; okurasushi.com
Palm Desert
The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge
The cozy El Paseo restaurant is known for its eclectic takes on traditional sushi rolls, as well as its omakase, or chef’s choice, menu.
73111 El Paseo, Ste. 103. 760-346-1500; thevenuepalmdesert.com
Palm Springs
Gyoro Gyoro
Inspired by the izakaya bars of Japan, this restaurant offers both sushi and Japanese-style bar bites.
105 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-3005; gyoro-gyoro.com
Rancho Mirage
Shabu Shabu Zen & Sake Bar
A hot pot restaurant featuring cook-it-yourself shabu shabu dishes.
71680 Highway 111. 760-779-5000; shabu-shabu-zen.com
mediterranean
Palm Desert
Evzin Mediterranean
The Mediterranean eatery draws influences from owner John Tsoutis’ Greek and Filipino heritage.
72695 Highway 111, Ste. A6. 760-340-2020; evzinrestaurant.com
Palm Springs
Greek Islands
There are homemade Greek favorites on the menu like stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, and souvlaki.
139 E. Andreas Road. 760-413-3811; greekislandsps.com
Rancho Mirage
Catalan Mediterranean Restaurant
This restaurant is well known for its tapas, paella, and sangria.
70026 Highway 111. 760-770-9508; catalanrestaurant.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF GREEK ISLANDS
mexican
Cathedral City
La Tablita
Serving traditional Mexican fare, La Tablita Restaurant is known for its affordable dishes and gigantic Cadillac margaritas.
68369 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-321-5935
Coachella
Mariscos El Capitan
Specializing in fresh Mexican-style seafood, this restaurant offers generous platters of mariscos like shrimp and scallops as well as sushi.
52565 Harrison St. 760-600-7575; mariscoselcapitan.com
Desert Hot Springs
Zapopan
With a wide variety of Mexican staples on its menu, Zapopan is popular for its wet burritos and hefty portions.
14207 Palm Drive, Ste. 102. 760-288-2401
Indian Wells
Don Diego’s
Known for live entertainment and authentic Mexican food, Don Diego’s offers a fun and festive atmosphere.
74969 Highway 111. 760-340-5588; dondiegoiw.com
Indio
El Mexicali Café
Traditional and authentic Mexican fare has been served up daily for more than 30 years at this family-owned restaurant.
82720 Indio Blvd. 760-347-1280; elmexicalicafe.com
La Quinta
Casa Mendoza
Just outside Old Town La Quinta, this Mexican restaurant features freshly cooked entrées like fajitas and carne asada, as well as combination plates, pasta, and seafood.
78110 Calle Estado. 760-564-1463; casamendozamexicangrillandbar.weebly.com
PHOTO BY TOM BREWSTER
Las Casuelas Terraza in Palm Springs.
Palm Desert
Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
In addition to serving traditional Mexican fare, this restaurant is known for its margaritas with freshly squeezed juice.
73325 Highway 111. 760-836-9028; freshagavemexicanbarandgrill.com
Palm Springs
Las Casuelas Terraza
Guests can enjoy Mexican dishes here with a selection from the menu of more than 75 tequila varieties.
222 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-2794; lascasuelas.com
pizza
Cathedral City
Upper Crust Pizza
This Cathedral City institution has been slinging pies like “The Hombre” and “Garlic Delight” for more than 20 years.
67555 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-321-2583; uppercrust-pizza.com
Desert Hot Springs
Rocky’s Pizza
Dishing out New York–style pizza in the heart of Desert Hot Springs, Rocky’s Pizza also serves calzones, pastas, and sandwiches.
12856 Palm Drive. 760-329-1466; rockyspizzadhs.com
La Quinta
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill
A robust menu of pizzas, pastas, salads, and shareable plates is made even better with daily happy hour and lunch specials.
78015 Main St., Ste. 100. 760-777-9989; stuftpizzabarandgrill.com
Palm Desert
Pizzeria Villagio
This pizza restaurant offers classic Italian fare, Neapolitan-style pizzas, flame-roasted rotisserie, and salads, with a daily happy hour.
37029 Cook St. 760-779-5050; pizzeriavillagio.com
Palm Springs
Bill’s Pizza
An award-winning pizza place known for specialty pies, such as a Greek-inspired pizza with feta and kalamata olives and the Elton John, topped with garlic–olive oil sauce, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.
119 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-325-5571;
billspizzapalmsprings.com
Rancho Mirage
Pieology
This fast-casual pizzeria lets diners build their own pies with plentiful toppings and crust and sauce options.
42500 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C. 760-674-7117; pieology.com
seafood
Indian Wells
The Nest
The popular nightlife spot is also a top-notch eatery serving fresh seafood dishes like blackened salmon, shrimp scampi, and seared ahi tuna.
75188 Highway 111. 760-346-2314; gotothenest.com
Palm Desert
Fisherman’s
Market & Grill
Fresh fish is always on the menu here, where catches of the day are grilled to order and dished up on salads, in tacos, or fried and served with steak fries or slaw.
44250 Town Center Way, Ste. C-2. 760-776-6533; fishermans.com
Palm Springs
Fisherman’s
Market & Grill
A broad selection of seafood makes this spot a prime choice for fish lovers of all kinds.
235 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-327-1766; fishermans.com
romantic dining
La Quinta
Lavender Bistro
This restaurant in Old Town La Quinta serves modern California cuisine in an elegant, purple-accented space.
78073 Calle Barcelona. 760-564-5353; lavenderbistro.com
Palm Desert
La Spiga Ristorante Italiano
Inside La Spiga Ristorante Italiano, diners enjoy the the warm atmosphere of Tuscan-inspired décor.
72557 Highway 111. 760-340-9318; laspigapalmdesert.com
Palm Springs
Spencer’s Restaurant
Spencer’s whimsical outdoor patio and elegant interior set the stage for a romantic night on the town with fine American cuisine.
701 W. Baristo Road. 760-327-3446; spencersrestaurant.com
Rancho Mirage
Wally’s Desert Turtle
An idyllic table for two beneath elegant mirrored ceilings awaits, along with continental cuisine.
71775 Highway 111. 760-568-9321; wallysdesertturtle.com
steakhouse
Coachella
JEM Steakhouse at Spotlight 29 Casino
Freshly grilled petite filet mignon, Australian rack of lamb, and bone-in New York steak are just a few options to enjoy here.
46200 Harrison Place. 760-775-5566; spotlight29.com
La Quinta
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
Specializing in USDA Prime steaks, LG’s is known for high-quality meats, seafood, and vino, with a wine list featuring more than 350 choices.
78525 Highway 111. 760-771-9911; lgsprimesteakhouse.com
Palm Desert
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
This classy yet unpretentious steakhouse at The Gardens on El Paseo entices diners with fine steaks and live music.
73505 El Paseo, Ste. 2600. 760-341-3560; sullivanssteakhouse.com
Palm Springs
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
An ambient space with dark wood and elegant table settings, LG’s specializes in USDA Prime steaks and it offers a wine list that is impressive.
255 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-1779; lgsprimesteakhouse.com
Rancho Mirage
The Edge Rancho Mirage at The Ritz-Carlton
The steaks are rivaled by the incredible views of the Coachella Valley overlooking Greater Palm Springs.
68900 Frank Sinatra Drive. 760-321-8282; ritzcarlton.com
sunday brunch
Indian Wells
Vue Grille & Bar at Indian Wells Golf Resort
Sunday brunch options at this award-winning venue are served buffet-style and with bottomless champagne.
44500 Indian Wells Lane. 760-346-4653; vuegrilleandbar.com
PHOTO BY JOHN PASCHAL
Wilma & Frieda in Palm Desert.
La Quinta
Broken Yolk
With an extensive omelet menu and just about every breakfast staple imaginable, it’s hard to go wrong with brunch here.
78430 Highway 111. 760-777-9655; thebrokenyolkcafe.com
Palm Desert
Wilma & Frieda
It’s worth the wait for freshly imagined breakfast fare like signature griddled meatloaf and eggs or the chile verde pork and brie omelet.
73575 El Paseo. 760-773-2807; wilmafrieda.com
Palm Springs
Spencer’s Restaurant
Featuring an impressive eggs Benedict menu, this popular upscale restaurant is known for its elegant Sunday brunch offerings.
701 W. Baristo Road. 760-327-3446; spencersrestaurant.com
Cathedral City
Sunshine Café
The intimate café offers diner-style fare that’s a hit for breakfast and brunch, including French toast, omelets, and sandwiches.
36815 Cathedral Canyon Drive. 760-328-1415; sunshinecafe.com
vegetarian/vegan
Palm Desert
Luscious Lorraine’s
Organic fare is on the menu here and fresh, healthy sandwiches, smoothies, and bowls are served daily.
73910 Highway 111. 760-862-1911; lusciouslorraines.com
Palm Springs
Native Foods Café
The completely vegan restaurant serves tasty sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and more using ingredients like soy and tempeh.
1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-0070; nativefoods.com
Rancho Mirage
Clark’s Nutrition and Natural Foods Market
Featuring an Aspen Mills Bakery and Café, the market offers a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and health-conscious options.
34175 Monterey Ave. 760-324-4626; clarksnutrition.com
ADULT
casino
Coachella
Spotlight 29 Casino
Table games, 1,600 slot machines, concerts, nightlife, and dining make this a fun choice for a night out.
46200 Harrison Place. 760-775-5566; spotlight29.com
Indio
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
The casino resort offers 40 table games, 2,000 slot machines, a special events center, and free outdoor entertainment as well as dining and nightlife in the 12th-floor lounge.
84245 Indio Springs Parkway. 760-342-5000; fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO
Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
Palm Springs
Spa Resort Casino
This downtown four-diamond resort offers players a high-limit room for high-stakes fun, plus table games, slots, and ongoing promotions on the casino floor.
401 E. Amado Road. 888-999-1995; sparesortcasino.com
Rancho Mirage
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
The 45,000-square-foot gaming floor offers slots, table games, and high-limit opportunities like blackjack, baccarat, and slots.
32250 Bob Hope Drive. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA
The Lounge at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
festival
Cathedral City
Hot Air Balloon Festival
Hot air balloon rides, races, glows, and wine dinners return to Cathedral City Nov. 17–19.
hotairballoonfest.com
Indian Wells
Indian Wells Arts Festival
More than 200 international artists bring paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and other art to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during this renowned arts festival, March 31–April 2.
78200 Miles Ave. 760-346-0042; indianwellsartsfestival.com
Indio
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
The globally famous festival returns to the Empire Polo Club for two weekends of top entertainment, fashion, and food.
81800 Ave. 51. 855-771-3667; coachella.com
La Quinta
La Quinta Arts Festival
Approaching its 36th year, the award-winning festival draws top artists from across the nation for a weekend of fine art at the La Quinta Civic Center Campus, March 1–4.
78495 Calle Tampico. 760-564-1244; lqaf.org
Palm Springs
Greater Palm Springs Pride
Downtown is transformed into an outdoor party celebrating the LGBTQ community with concerts, dances, a street fair, and a parade, Nov. 3–5. Palm Springs.
760-416-8711; pspride.org
Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage Writers Festival
The fifth annual installation brings 50 renowned authors to the Rancho Mirage Public Library for two days of talks about books and the art of writing. Jan. 24–25.
71100 Highway 111. 760-341-7323; rmwritersfest.org
gay bar
Cathedral City
Studio One 111
Evening entertainment and theme nights like fried chicken Wednesdays add an element of fun to this Cathedral City gay bar, where everyone is welcome.
67555 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-328-2900; studio-one-11.com
Palm Springs
Hunter’s Palm Springs
Go-go dancers, a spacious dance floor, weekly karaoke nights, and a prime spot on Arenas Road make this video bar a local favorite.
302 E. Arenas Road. 760-323-0700; hunterspalmsprings.com
sports bar
Cathedral City
The Block Sports Bar & Grill
The neighborhood haunt invites everyone to hang out on the “block” with pool tables, karaoke, and dancing.
68955 Ramon Road, Ste. 7. 760-832-7767; theblocksportsbar.com
Indio
Big Rock Pub
Opened in late 2016, this music-themed pub welcomes guests with an impressive collection of music memorabilia, all personally hung by owner Ken Hanna.
79940 Westward Ho Drive. 760-200-9844; thebigrockpub.com
La Quinta
Beer Hunter
An unassuming hot spot known for its pool tables and flat-screen TVs, this bar and eatery has a notable menu of beers by the bottle and on tap.
78483 Highway 111. 760-564-7442; laquintabeerhunter.com
Palm Desert
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill
The bar area of this Westfield Palm Desert restaurant boasts more than 40 wines by the glass and offers a popular happy hour.
72840 Highway 111, Ste. V465. 760-610-7990; stuftpizzabarandgrill.com
Palm Springs
Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge
Two happy hour times and loaded tasty burgers make this a solid choice for catching a sports game.
1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-883-5999; smokinburgerslounge.com
Rancho Mirage
The Yard House
A dizzying array of beers on tap complement the plentiful flat-screens showing the latest in sports.
71800 Highway 111, Ste. B101. 760-779-1415; yardhouse.com
ARTS
PHOTO COURTESY OF MCCALLUM THEATRE
live theater
Palm Desert
McCallum Theatre
The 1,127-seat theater and concert venue opens its 2017–2018 season with Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends and goes forward with Broadway blockbusters and classic favorites.
73000 Fred Waring Drive. 760-340-2787; mccallumtheatre.com
Palm Springs
Palm Canyon Theatre
This live community theater company presents year-round productions of about 13 Broadway musicals and classical plays every year.
538 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-323-5123; palmcanyontheatre.org
Rancho Mirage
Coachella Valley Repertory
CVREP kicks off its 2017–2018 season of entertainment on Oct. 25 with a theme of “Romance: Real or Imagined.”
69930 Highway 111, Ste. 116. 760-296-2966; cvrep.org
museum
Indio
Coachella Valley History Museum
Greater Palm Springs’ past is preserved and celebrated through exhibits such as a local artists showcase, a date museum, and a historic schoolhouse.
82616 Miles Ave. 760-342-6651; cvhm.org
La Quinta
La Quinta Museum
Both historic and cultural art are on display at this two-floor museum, which includes a diorama of a traditional Cahuilla Indian village. 77885 Ave. Montezuma. 760-777-7170; playinlaquinta.com/la-quinta-museum
PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
Palm Desert
Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert
A contemporary art museum featuring temporary exhibits, special events, and a sprawling outdoor sculpture garden.
72567 Highway 111. 760-346-5600; psmuseum.org
Palm Springs
Palm Springs Art Museum
Contemporary art exhibits, ongoing art programming, workshops, and performances are staged year-round.
101 N. Museum Drive. 760-322-4800; psmuseum.org
Rancho Mirage
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
The 200-acre former Annenberg estate opens up its art exhibitions and gardens to the public Sept. 14.
37977 Bob Hope Drive. 760-202-2222; sunnylands.org
PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM