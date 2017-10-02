Best of the Best in La Quinta

City by city, you have voted for the Best of the Best experiences in the valley, from food to furniture to footgolf. The winners in La Quinta are…

Attraction

Desert Adventures

With a fleet of red Jeeps, this tour company offers in-depth excursions to local natural treasures like the San Andreas Fault, Indian Canyons, and Joshua Tree National Park. 74794 Lennon Place. 760-324-5337; red-jeep.com

Alfresco Dining

Lavender Bistro

Savor modern California cuisine on Lavender’s upscale, romantic patio decked with twinkling string lights. 78073 Calle Barcelona. 760-564-5353; lavenderbistro.com

American

Bobby’s Detroit Coney Island

Diners get a taste of Detroit’s famed hot dogs, or coneys, served five delicious ways. 79630 Highway 111. 760-347-2200; bobbysdetroitconeyisland.com

Boutique Hotel/Resort

The Chateau at Lake La Quinta

This boutique 24-room hotel offers picturesque views of Lake La Quinta, plus gourmet dining and a contemporary vibe. 78120 Caleo Bay. 760-564-7332; thechateaulakelaquinta.com

Breakfast

Broken Yolk Cafe

Breakfast is the specialty here, with a large selection of filling favorites including more than 20 different types of omelets. 78430 Highway 111. 760-777-9655; thebrokenyolkcafe.com

Burger (Tie)

Habit Burger

The popular California chain combines grilled charburgers with sides like tempura green beans and sweet potato fries. 79174 Highway 111. 760-564-6900; habitburger.com

In-N-Out Burger

California’s quintessential burger chain is known for serving “Animal Style Fries” and freshly grilled burgers. 78611 Highway 111. 800-786-1000; in-n-out.com

Coffeehouse

Old Town Coffee

Situated in the heart of Old Town La Quinta, this coffeehouse boasts a patio, great coffee, smoothies, baked goods, and a lunch menu. 78100 Main St. 760-564-5233; oldtownlaquinta.com

Consignment Store

Encore Consign & Design

The luxury consignment store offers a wide array of home furnishings in its huge space. 47120 Dune Palms Road. 760-564-7200; encoreconsignanddesign.com

Continental

Morgan’s in the desert at La Quinta Resort & Club

This Continental restaurant offers contemporary dining in a hacienda-style setting. 49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-7600; morgansinthedesert.com

Craft Cocktail

Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant

Palmer memorabilia on every wall and an unrivaled patio make this the ideal spot to knock back a few top-shelf drinks. 78164 Ave. 52. 760-771-4653; arnoldpalmersrestaurant.com

Festival

La Quinta Arts Festival

Approaching its 36th year, the award-winning festival draws top artists from across the nation. March 1–4, 2018. 78495 Calle Tampico. 760-564-1244; lqaf.org

French

La Brasserie Bistro & Bar

This elegant eatery serves a

classically French menu in a traditional bistro setting, courtesy of French-born chef and owner Emmanuel Janin.

78477 Highway 111. 760-771-4400; labrasserielaquinta.com

Gym/Health Club

Next Level Fitness

Group fitness focuses on circuit training for sustainable weight loss and the gym’s “Fit in 42” boot camp accelerates results. 46480 Washington St., Ste. 3. 760-771-4200; nextlevelfitness.org

Hair Salon

Alankara Aveda Salon

Aveda-trained specialists provide hair care, facials, waxing, and makeup and nail services. 78100 Main St., Ste. 105. 760-777-8188; alankarasalon.com

Hiking Trail

La Quinta Cove Oasis

The network of trails at the top of the La Quinta Cove offers access to easy nature walks and moderate hikes to areas like Lake Cahuilla. playinlaquinta.com

Hotel/Resort

La Quinta Resort & Club

A historic hotel featuring luxurious guest rooms and spectacular amenities, including world-class golf, a full-service spa, and 41 pools. 49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com

Italian

Bucatini Trattoria

Authentic, Neapolitan-style pizzas, generous pasta dishes, and seafood specialties are on the menu at this popular Italian eatery. 46660 Washington St., Ste. 6. 760-777-9007; bucatini.biz

Japanese/Sushi

Okura Sushi

The Japanese restaurant offers elegant Japanese fare including a variety of traditional sashimi and American sushi rolls, plus meat skewers and tempura.

78370 Highway 111, Ste. 150. 760-564-5820; okurasushi.com

Mexican

Casa Mendoza

This Mexican restaurant features freshly cooked entrées like fajitas and carne asada, as well as combination plates, pasta, and seafood. 78110 Calle Estado. 760-564-1463; casamendoza mexicangrillandbar.weebly.com

Museum

La Quinta Museum

Both historic and cultural art are on display at the two-floor museum, including a diorama of a Cahuilla Indian village. 77885 Ave. Montezuma. 760-777-7170; playinlaquinta.com

Public Golf Course

SilverRock Resort

The Arnold Palmer Classic Course challenges players across more than 200 acres with massive bunkers and plentiful water features. 79179 Ahmanson Lane. 760-777-8884; silverrock.org

Seafood

Fisherman’s Market & Grill

Fresh fish is always on the menu here, where catches of the day are grilled to order or fried and served with fries or slaw.

78575 Highway 111, Ste. 100. 760-777-1601; fishermans.com

Spa

La Quinta Resort & Club

The award-winning location offers a robust menu of treatments, plus salon services like hairstyling and pedicures, and even spa services for pets.

49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com

Steakhouse

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

Specializing in USDA Prime steaks, LG’s is known for high-quality meats, seafood, and vino, with a wine list featuring more than 350 choices.

78525 Highway 111. 760-771-9911; lgsprimesteakhouse.com

Vacation Rentals

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes

The vacation rental company specializes in rentals ranging from midcentury houses and condos to villas and estates throughout Greater Palm Springs. 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive; 855-443-1986; palmspringsrentals.com