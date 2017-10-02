Best of the Best in La Quinta

City by city, you have voted for the Best of the Best experiences in the valley, from food to furniture to footgolf. The winners in La Quinta are…
Attraction
Desert Adventures
With a fleet of red Jeeps, this tour company offers in-depth excursions to local natural treasures like the San Andreas Fault, Indian Canyons, and Joshua Tree National Park. 74794 Lennon Place. 760-324-5337; red-jeep.com
Alfresco Dining
Lavender Bistro
Savor modern California cuisine on Lavender’s upscale, romantic patio decked with twinkling string lights. 78073 Calle Barcelona. 760-564-5353; lavenderbistro.com
American
Bobby’s Detroit Coney Island
Diners get a taste of Detroit’s famed hot dogs, or coneys, served five delicious ways. 79630 Highway 111. 760-347-2200; bobbysdetroitconeyisland.com
Boutique Hotel/Resort
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
This boutique 24-room hotel offers picturesque views of Lake La Quinta, plus gourmet dining and a contemporary vibe. 78120 Caleo Bay. 760-564-7332; thechateaulakelaquinta.com
Breakfast
Broken Yolk Cafe
Breakfast is the specialty here, with a large selection of filling favorites including more than 20 different types of omelets. 78430 Highway 111. 760-777-9655; thebrokenyolkcafe.com
Burger (Tie)
Habit Burger
The popular California chain combines grilled charburgers with sides like tempura green beans and sweet potato fries. 79174 Highway 111. 760-564-6900; habitburger.com
In-N-Out Burger
California’s quintessential burger chain is known for serving “Animal Style Fries” and freshly grilled burgers. 78611 Highway 111. 800-786-1000; in-n-out.com
Coffeehouse
Old Town Coffee
Situated in the heart of Old Town La Quinta, this coffeehouse boasts a patio, great coffee, smoothies, baked goods, and a lunch menu. 78100 Main St. 760-564-5233; oldtownlaquinta.com
Consignment Store
Encore Consign & Design
The luxury consignment store offers a wide array of home furnishings in its huge space. 47120 Dune Palms Road. 760-564-7200; encoreconsignanddesign.com
Continental
Morgan’s in the desert at
La Quinta Resort & Club
This Continental restaurant offers contemporary dining in a hacienda-style setting. 49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-7600; morgansinthedesert.com
Craft Cocktail
Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant
Palmer memorabilia on every wall and an unrivaled patio make this the ideal spot to knock back a few top-shelf drinks. 78164 Ave. 52. 760-771-4653; arnoldpalmersrestaurant.com
Festival
La Quinta Arts Festival
Approaching its 36th year, the award-winning festival draws top artists from across the nation. March 1–4, 2018. 78495 Calle Tampico. 760-564-1244; lqaf.org
French
La Brasserie Bistro & Bar
This elegant eatery serves a
classically French menu in a traditional bistro setting, courtesy of French-born chef and owner Emmanuel Janin.
78477 Highway 111. 760-771-4400; labrasserielaquinta.com
Gym/Health Club
Next Level Fitness
Group fitness focuses on circuit training for sustainable weight loss and the gym’s “Fit in 42” boot camp accelerates results. 46480 Washington St., Ste. 3. 760-771-4200; nextlevelfitness.org
Hair Salon
Alankara Aveda Salon
Aveda-trained specialists provide hair care, facials, waxing, and makeup and nail services. 78100 Main St., Ste. 105. 760-777-8188; alankarasalon.com
Hiking Trail
La Quinta Cove Oasis
The network of trails at the top of the La Quinta Cove offers access to easy nature walks and moderate hikes to areas like Lake Cahuilla. playinlaquinta.com
Hotel/Resort
La Quinta Resort & Club
A historic hotel featuring luxurious guest rooms and spectacular amenities, including world-class golf, a full-service spa, and 41 pools. 49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com
Italian
Bucatini Trattoria
Authentic, Neapolitan-style pizzas, generous pasta dishes, and seafood specialties are on the menu at this popular Italian eatery. 46660 Washington St., Ste. 6. 760-777-9007; bucatini.biz
Japanese/Sushi
Okura Sushi
The Japanese restaurant offers elegant Japanese fare including a variety of traditional sashimi and American sushi rolls, plus meat skewers and tempura.
78370 Highway 111, Ste. 150. 760-564-5820; okurasushi.com
Mexican
Casa Mendoza
This Mexican restaurant features freshly cooked entrées like fajitas and carne asada, as well as combination plates, pasta, and seafood. 78110 Calle Estado. 760-564-1463; casamendoza mexicangrillandbar.weebly.com
Museum
La Quinta Museum
Both historic and cultural art are on display at the two-floor museum, including a diorama of a Cahuilla Indian village. 77885 Ave. Montezuma. 760-777-7170; playinlaquinta.com
Public Golf Course
SilverRock Resort
The Arnold Palmer Classic Course challenges players across more than 200 acres with massive bunkers and plentiful water features. 79179 Ahmanson Lane. 760-777-8884; silverrock.org
Seafood
Fisherman’s Market & Grill
Fresh fish is always on the menu here, where catches of the day are grilled to order or fried and served with fries or slaw.
78575 Highway 111, Ste. 100. 760-777-1601; fishermans.com
Spa
La Quinta Resort & Club
The award-winning location offers a robust menu of treatments, plus salon services like hairstyling and pedicures, and even spa services for pets.
49499 Eisenhower Drive. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com
Steakhouse
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
Specializing in USDA Prime steaks, LG’s is known for high-quality meats, seafood, and vino, with a wine list featuring more than 350 choices.
78525 Highway 111. 760-771-9911; lgsprimesteakhouse.com
Vacation Rentals
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
The vacation rental company specializes in rentals ranging from midcentury houses and condos to villas and estates throughout Greater Palm Springs. 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive; 855-443-1986; palmspringsrentals.com