Female role models blossomed in the 1970s and, to be sure, Lindsay Wagner was at the forefront of it all. As The Bionic Woman, a TV spin-off from the testosterone-infused The Six Million Dollar Man, Wagner garnered an Emmy for her soulful portrayal of Jaime Sommers, an Oaji, California, school teacher, who becomes a fierce government ally when she is given bionic limbs and hearing after surviving a deadly parachute jump.

Young girls and woman were inspired, turning inward to claim their own personal power. Meanwhile, Wagner’s persona sparked a pop culture phenomenon that would span decades, shared only by the likes of Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman), and Farrah Fawcett (Charlie’s Angels).

• See related story: The Power of Lynda Carter.

Still, fame can feel flat without true inner resolve. After starring in more than 40 TV movies, five mini-series, co-authoring The High Road to Health, a best-selling vegetarian lifestyle cookbook and penning Lindsay Wagner’s New Beauty: The Accupressure Facelift, Wagner has plenty of that.