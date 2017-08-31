Legendary British horticulturist Gertrude Jekyll captured the spontaneity and surprise of these blooms when she called them “flowering incidents.” In the early 20th century, Jekyll began nudging such plants toward the garden, hoping to curate the same sense of wonder.

Here in the desert, these species are still largely uncultivated. The wildflowers flourish in bajadas, those areas beneath the mountain edges where alluvial fans coalesce in gentle slopes and undulating washes, like the flared pleats on a skirt. Desert dandelions, brown-eyed primrose, chia sage, poppies, notch-leaved phacelia, and lupine thrive in the sandy soil.

Other species opt for the margins of active washes: desert Canterbury bells, chuparosa, wild heliotrope. Some — like Coachella Valley milk vetch, dune primrose, sand verbena, desert sunflowers, and spectacle pods — prefer the crested dunes of fine sand.

Did you know so many things bloom in the middle of the desert?

The longer I live here, the less I understand what the geographical distinction means. “Desert” is synonymous with what is inhospitable and inhumane, a place hostile to life, a desolate space. It is a region judged by its barrenness, by what it lacks.

But what about the things that not only exist here, but thrive?

The desert recently erupted into a rare super bloom of wildflowers, thanks to an unexpected bounty of rainfall. The blossoms were pink, red, orange, yellow, violet, and white. The topography transformed into a quilt of color. Some of them were species I had never seen before. Some of them burst from seeds that had been underground for decades, just waiting for the right time to grow.

Late spring, a different honda, same desert. I’m in the driver’s seat. Beside me is that boyfriend, who is now my husband. In the back seat, our toddler son squeals and gnaws on the ear of his stuffed rabbit toy.

We are headed to Whitewater Preserve, 2,851 acres of wilderness just outside Palm Springs. We haven’t even reached the gates of the preserve when I yank the steering wheel to the side of the road and park, overcome by what I see.