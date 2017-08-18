• Seoul Station is a South Korean animated film in which people try to survive a zombie pandemic in downtown Seoul. Written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this is a prequel to Sang-ho’s live-action film, Train to Busan. The screening will take place at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel’s Mojave Room. Check the Comic Con website for exact time and date.

• Zombie-themed food and beverages created by The Renaissance Palm Springs culinary team will be served at the Zombie Café at the hotel. Visitors will have a chance to meet actor Khary Payton, who plays a key role in the popular Zombie-themed show, Walking Dead.

And oh yes, the Zombie Walk is back Aug. 25, but this year’s after party will take place at the Hard Rock Palm Springs. Spellman also brought back G Digger and the Arizona Corpse Crowd to lead the walk, noting they were a key to the success of last year’s.