In 2012, while living in her Palm Springs home, artist Barbara Gothard lost nearly everything to water damage and mold, caused by heavy rainstorms.

It had a profound impact on her future series of artwork, even though she lost only a few paintings. Loss has been the theme for many of her pieces, including one recent installation that repurposed a water-damaged painting.

“I think my work is autobiographical,” Gothard says in her home studio in Palm Springs. She is now living in an apartment with plenty of light and great views of the mountains. “And now, I’m in a good space.”

Gothard will bring her work into public view at Art Palm Springs, Feb. 17–19, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Her art will hang in the Jorge Mendez Gallery booth.



VIDEO: Palm Springs artist Barbara Gothard describes how her personal hurdles impact her paintings.