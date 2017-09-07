A DJ booth creates a strong link between the restaurant and music.

PSL: What are your menu highlights?

MB: What was exciting, from the creative standpoint as a chef, was to have a menu this focused. In a full-service restaurant, you’ve got so many bases you need to cover. To be able to go in and create creative bar bites and have this short of a menu gave us the creative license to really focus on a desert aesthetic.

A lot of the chefs who have inspired me are really looking to an extremely local environment, and [really looking for] that environment [to come] through on the plates. So we started to look to our surroundings and to look at the Coachella Valley as not just a tourism destination, but also for its agriculture — to try to use that as an aesthetic on the menu in items like cactus and rabbit.

We’re very passionate about seafood [and] 100 percent comes from the Southern California region,

PSL: Tell us more about cooking with cactus!

MB: As a chef in Palm Springs, it’s hard to ignore cactus. I have some experience cooking traditional Mexican dishes with it. I kind of use that as a jumping off point, as far as playing with other ideas. We basically clean it, slice it, blanch it, and then braise it with a rich demerara syrup. It’s a nice sweet component to pair with; it’s super earthy. And you have that dish to pull in the local goat cheese as well.