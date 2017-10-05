Autumn’s cooler days and brisker pace call for a bit of a beauty reboot after lazing around the pool all summer. It’s time to cleanse, plump up, and fortify that dried-out skin. Kick-start the polishing process at one of our desert spas, where fall specials raise funds for cancer research. Let’s face it, a super-posh treatment is exactly what each of us needs to get ready for the season.

The Well Spa at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa has three specials on deck this month and, when you opt for one of these services, Miramonte donates $1 to the Desert Cancer Foundation. The Pink Lady Facial is packed with peptides and vitamin C to moisturize and strengthen skin. Anti-inflammatory arnica oil is the star performer in the Pinking of You Massage. The Mani-Pedi for the Cure, with a choice of posh pink polishes, (normally $110) is $75. Each treatment (normally $165) is available for $120 Monday through Friday, and includes a glass of pink champagne.

Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa just debuted a bevy of spicy seasonal treatments, capitalizing on the scents of the fall. The Cranberry Spice Mani-Pedi starts with a remineralizing cranberry-and-orange soak to soften dry skin; then comes a cranberry-yuzu sugar scrub; and it finishes with a slathering of berry-scented shea butter that leaves hands and feet sleek and satiny. It’s $39 Friday and Saturday; $55 Sunday through Thursday. The Warm Honey-Chai Body Polish ($119) sounds good enough to eat, with a whipped honey–sea salt exfoliating scrub and luxurious coconut milk–cardamom cream hydration. Two other treatments are discounted Sunday through Thursday: The Restoring Fall Facial and Vanilla-Chai Massage are available for just $119 each (normally $139). Both treatments aim to replenish parched skin and soothe stress with botanicals and the lovely aromas of vanilla and honey. For indecisive beauty-seekers, we recommend the $149 Fall Sampler, which includes a 25-minute back, neck, and shoulder massage and a 25-minute signature Las Palmas Facial.