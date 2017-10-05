Autumn’s cooler days and brisker pace call for a bit of a beauty reboot after lazing around the pool all summer. It’s time to cleanse, plump up, and fortify that dried-out skin. Kick-start the polishing process at one of our desert spas, where fall specials raise funds for cancer research. Let’s face it, a super-posh treatment is exactly what each of us needs to get ready for the season.
The Well Spa at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa has three specials on deck this month and, when you opt for one of these services, Miramonte donates $1 to the Desert Cancer Foundation. The Pink Lady Facial is packed with peptides and vitamin C to moisturize and strengthen skin. Anti-inflammatory arnica oil is the star performer in the Pinking of You Massage. The Mani-Pedi for the Cure, with a choice of posh pink polishes, (normally $110) is $75. Each treatment (normally $165) is available for $120 Monday through Friday, and includes a glass of pink champagne.
Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa just debuted a bevy of spicy seasonal treatments, capitalizing on the scents of the fall. The Cranberry Spice Mani-Pedi starts with a remineralizing cranberry-and-orange soak to soften dry skin; then comes a cranberry-yuzu sugar scrub; and it finishes with a slathering of berry-scented shea butter that leaves hands and feet sleek and satiny. It’s $39 Friday and Saturday; $55 Sunday through Thursday. The Warm Honey-Chai Body Polish ($119) sounds good enough to eat, with a whipped honey–sea salt exfoliating scrub and luxurious coconut milk–cardamom cream hydration. Two other treatments are discounted Sunday through Thursday: The Restoring Fall Facial and Vanilla-Chai Massage are available for just $119 each (normally $139). Both treatments aim to replenish parched skin and soothe stress with botanicals and the lovely aromas of vanilla and honey. For indecisive beauty-seekers, we recommend the $149 Fall Sampler, which includes a 25-minute back, neck, and shoulder massage and a 25-minute signature Las Palmas Facial.
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa also supports the Desert Cancer Foundation with its Pamper Yourself Pink services: the Pinking of You Massage, Max Stem Cell Facial, Purifying Pink-Grapefruit-and-Blood-Orange Body Scrub, and Mani-Pedi are priced from $100 to $165 per treatment. Ten percent of proceeds benefit the charity. On Oct. 5, the resort hosted its Pink Spa Soirée, which also benefited Desert Cancer Foundation. The event featured mini spa services, a wine bar, appetizers, and skin care demos from vendors.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTIN MISSION HILLS GOLF RESORT & SPA
Outdoor treatment cabanas at the Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa take full advantage of the balmy fall weather.
Palm Mountain Resort & Spa’s October package is perfect for a getaway or staycation — combine a one-night stay at the downtown Palm Springs resort with your choice of the spa’s Signature Massage or Signature Facial, both fully customizable and tailored to your skin’s specific needs. Palm Mountain’s additional Sweet Bee special for day or overnight guests provides 10 percent off the $110 Honey Scrub, a delicious combo of full-body scrubbing and rich, tropical-scented moisturizing.
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa offers a sweet deal with the Restore and Revive facial (normally $175) marked down to $149. A personalized anti-aging refresher that is also oncology-friendly, it includes a facial consultation and NuFace treatment with either micro-current or red light therapy.
RESOURCES
Palm Mountain Resort
155 S. Belardo Road
Palm Springs 92262
760-325-1301
palmmountainresort.com
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-836-1265
marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
41000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-568-2727
omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa/
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
71333 Dinah Shore Drive, Rancho Mirage 92270
760-770-2180
spaatmissionhills.com
The Well at Miramonte Resort & Spa
45000 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-341-2200
miramonteresort.com