PSL: And most people are not aware of that he battled depression.

JS: Now, they may have called it bi-polar. I don’t think he was particularly introspective or that he sat down and talked about things with a shrink or anything. But his friends talked about his mood swings, his drug use, his eating, his problems in relationships. His relationships were on his own terms, and mostly with younger guys. His friends really revealed what was going on behind the scenes — when the party ended and he was all alone. It was very moving to me.

PSL: How did you map out the film?

JS: I was interested in the limitedness of visibility in the 1970s and using Allan’s story as a way to tell a gay social history from pre-Stone Wall days through the 1970s, and the moral environment and through the AIDS epidemic that ruined the party for everyone. That was sort of all reflected in Allan’s life and I felt that could be an interesting throughline.

PSL: What do you love most about filmmaking?

JS: That I can be fascinated with somebody from the past who has been marginalized or neglected in some way, or on the verge of being forgotten, but who, I think, is important, and that I can, in a sense, pull them from their graves. These are fascinating people who are important to the culture.

PSL: So what character in an Allan Carr film do you most resonate with?

JS: Never been asked that before. Let me think. Maybe Sandy from Grease, because Sandy has to empower herself. I think a lot of gay guys identify with Sandy more than Danny Zuko. Sandy has to toughen up and put on the Spandex. Not that I’ve ever done that — although metaphorically, I think I have.

