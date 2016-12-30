“When do we eat?” Onural says.

If it seems odd that a group of chefs would spend their day off cooking, think again.

“It sounds cheesy, but my restaurant kitchen is my home, and this is truly my passion, so staying fresh is not hard,” Onural says. “I do like to travel, and I travel alone. This keeps me in line.”

Over the past summer, Onural explored Northern Europe and Scandinavia, bringing home the best souvenir of all — inspiration.

“You actually see dishes … inspired from Sweden and Norway right now [on the menu], like the salmon rillettes or the house beets-cured salmon with creamy herbed cucumber salad.”

When they’re in the kitchen together, the chefs don’t act as line cooks. There’s no tension or barking or conflict or thrown elbows. As true professionals they instinctively know how to rotate through the cooking areas and maintain a thoughtful distance from each other, slipping from the refrigerator to the stove, pulling items from the pantry, skating around a hot pan with all the ease and fine choreography of an ice dance.

Arthur Vasquez, the chef and operations manager at Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse in Rancho Mirage, deftly pulls his signature summer slaw together. It’s a colorful mixture of red pepper, shredded cabbage, green onions, candied pecans, local dates, mandarin oranges, and poppyseeds with a light dressing to accompany short ribs slathered in Babe’s signature barbecue sauce.

Vasquez has been friends with Onural for several years, when the latter chef was still working at another sushi restaurant and dreaming of opening his own place.

“I knew there was something about him, even then,” Vasquez says. “His talent was apparent in everything he did. We’ve been friends from the moment we met.”

Vasquez hunches over the kitchen counter to plate the succulent short ribs. And Chef Francois Gaertner from Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert leans in.

“What kind of sushi is that?” he jokes.

Indeed, sushi might be the thread that ties all these friends together. That’s how Gaertner met Onural as well.

“It’s very simple. My daughter loves sushi, and I love my daughter,” Gaertner says. “We started to talk with Engin and became fast friends.”

Born in eastern France, Gaertner apprenticed in Belgium before working in southern France with Michelin-star chef Michel Guérard. After a brief stint working in Dubai, Gaertner moved on to The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, then Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert.

One of his best friends, Alain Redelsperger, also hails from eastern France. Born and raised in Strasbourg, Redelsperger worked under three different Maîtres Cuisiniers de France in two-star Michelin establishments. He brought those talents to The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, where the James Beard Foundation named him a Top Star Chef, then to The Vintage Club, where he served as executive chef, and finally to Mountain View Country Club in Palm Desert.

Gaertner is quiet as he sears the lean venison tenderloin, which will be served atop parsnip puree, red onion jam, an earthy chanterelle ragout, and sauce grand-veneur, a classic accompaniment for large game sometimes referred to as huntsman’s sauce.

At the same time, Redelsperger moves his cooked duck breast to a cutting board to rest while he prepares the red onion compote and roasted local figs.

“Most of my days off are like this,” he says. “A lot of cooking and a lot of wine.”

When Redelsperger finishes cooking, Julian Gonzalez-Cruz steps in and takes his place at the stove. He pats goat cheese medallions with flour, dips each one in egg wash, then blankets them with panko breadcrumbs before they are fried. Each will sit atop a salad of baby heirloom tomatoes, nasturtium leaves, and frisee, tossed in smoked balsamic vinaigrette, and served alongside yogurt honey inverse ravioli.

Originally from Tampico, Tamaulipas, in Mexico, Gonzalez-Cruz trained at Mexico City’s acclaimed Ambrosia Culinary Center in the art of haute French cuisine. He followed that by completing two degrees at the Florida Culinary Institute, one in culinary arts another in restaurant management. He’s now at the helm of the Villa Portofino culinary department in Palm Desert.

“I couldn’t imagine my life without cooking,” he says.

To that point, when someone mentions wearing “normal” clothes, Gonzalez-Cruz gestures to his chef jacket.

“Normal clothes?” he says. “I thought these were the normal clothes. This is what I wear every day.”

When his salad is complete, Gonzalez-Cruz slides onto the piano bench in the living room. The fingers that just handled a knife are equally skillful on the keys as he plays John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Music fills the house, and for one moment everything else comes to a halt — the room is silent as he sings. Halfway into the song, Gonzalez-Cruz stops and blushes.

“Back to the kitchen,” he says with a smile.

Palm Springs is known for an early twilight, the sun sinking behind the mountains like a lump of sugar disappearing into a mug of tea. This particular afternoon is edging that way when all the chefs head outside. A small fire blazes near the hot tub. Moscow mules are poured. Glasses clink. Plates are passed.

Onural leans back in a cushioned chair. He looks around at his friends and appears satisfied, satiated.

“All of these chefs are very passionate about food and cooking,” he says. “But all of us bring different talent to the table.”

Legendary food writer M.F.K. Fisher once said, “Wine and cheese are ageless companions, like aspirin and aches, or June and moon, or good people and noble ventures.” Add to that list: Engin Onural and sushi, chefs and cooking, Palm Springs and the perfect day off.