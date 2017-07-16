Aladdin on Shadow Mountain sounds like it could be the title of a fun, new Disney film. In actuality, what’s been conjured up just a couple of blocks south of El Paseo in Palm Desert are four stylish, contemporary condominiums.

“Aladdin is more than just condominiums,” says Richard Bartholomew, real estate agent for the project along with Gregg Fletcher, both of The Agency. “It’s a re-imagination of the classic desert-modern lifestyle. Brand-new inspired villas in the heart of Palm Desert bringing a hip, urban L.A. vibe to town.”