Aladdin on Shadow Mountain sounds like it could be the title of a fun, new Disney film. In actuality, what’s been conjured up just a couple of blocks south of El Paseo in Palm Desert are four stylish, contemporary condominiums.
“Aladdin is more than just condominiums,” says Richard Bartholomew, real estate agent for the project along with Gregg Fletcher, both of The Agency. “It’s a re-imagination of the classic desert-modern lifestyle. Brand-new inspired villas in the heart of Palm Desert bringing a hip, urban L.A. vibe to town.”
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residences feature floor-to-ceiling glass walls, stackable sliders, concrete floors, and ultra-modern built-ins, cabinetry, plumbing, hardware, and stainless steel appliances. “All the residences have outdoor patios and two include private courtyards,” he says. “Two pool passes at the new Hotel Paseo complete the exciting amenities.”
Designed by Lance O’Donnell of o2 Architects, a well-known local architect and fourth-generation Coachella Valley resident, the multiplex features two floor plans.
The residences combine high style with ultra-modern amenities and desert-style living.
The plans are similar, with the primary difference being the fireplace — the 1,290-square-foot residences have one, while the layouts with 1,184 square feet do not.
“With his extensive experience, [O’Donnell] has an understanding of how extreme temperatures and weather and varying light throughout the day — and year — affects building and design,” says Bartholomew. “When designing Aladdin on Shadow Mountain, he took into account the desert elements to create four residences that are not only architecturally rich, but designed to achieve the most favorable climates for their residents.”
Each unit has a private patio.
Bartholomew describes the interior design as urban vibe meets desert modern living. “While the design is very modern, we have also given a nod to quintessential desert design with our kitchen backsplash,” he says. “Each residence has a unique backsplash, featuring a different design and color palette.”
Each unit is equipped with energy-efficient lighting and an instant hot water heater. “We also took into consideration water costs for our landscaping and so have included plants that require minimal water and thrive in the desert climate,” says Bartholomew.
“[It’s] truly a rare opportunity for a new home or weekend getaway with location, excitement, and lifestyle.”
Homes are priced from $499,000 to $519,000. To view the listing, visit The Agency (http://www.theagencyre.com/listing/sl1704806-73795-shadow-mountain-dr-el-paseo/).
The homes have concrete floors throughout.
For more information, contact Richard Bartholomew (http://www.theagencyre.com/agent/richard-bartholomew/), or Gregg Fletcher (http://www.theagencyre.com/agent/gregg-fletcher/) of The Agency.
“No expense was spared in designing and outfitting the bathrooms,” says Bartholomew. The rooms all feature Toto toilets, Mirabelle undermount sinks, and Hansgrohe faucets and shower fixtures.
Each home has a unique midcentury-style backsplash in the kitchen.