The library and conference center will also include an iconic bell tower that will be visible from many areas of the city.

“This project is going to completely revitalize our downtown,” Hernandez says, adding that the grand opening for the library and conference center is targeted for October 2018.

The new 15,000-square-foot library will be more than three times the size of the city’s existing 3,500-square-foot library and will include three study rooms, a program room as well as separate reading spaces for children, teens, and adults. The 6,650-square-foot conference center will include three meeting rooms, a pre-event lobby area that can be used for special events, as well as spaces for new restaurants, art galleries, and other businesses of interest to tourists.

The library and conference center will also include a 34,000-square-foot park with a landscaped paseo, outdoor reading spaces, meeting breakout patios, green screens, and beautiful landscaped areas.

Hernandez says Coachella’s new hotel, library, and conference center projects provide a major boost for the city’s nascent tourism marketing efforts, while also enabling the city to benefit from the collaborative marketing efforts that promote the Coachella Valley to visitors from Southern California, across the country, and around the world.

Capitalizing on its Hispanic roots, Coachella is positioning itself as the valley’s “Heritage City” and now offers visitors a walking tour map of its historical and cultural sites. The map, which is available in print and online at coachella.org, highlights the city’s historical buildings, scenes of Chicano political activities as well as sites where movies have been filmed.

The map also provides descriptions of each of the 10 murals that comprise Coachella’s famous “Coachella Walls” cultural art project. The project, launched in 2014, has gained national attention and features artists who have painted murals throughout the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

The map also highlights the location of Coachella’s newly remodeled Veterans’ Memorial Park, which was completed last year. The park features engraved tiles that tell the stories of veterans from throughout the Coachella Valley as well as interesting anecdotes about the Coachella Valley’s military history.