Fans of the brightly colored and amusing Jetsons-style artwork made by Shag (aka Josh Agle) have reason to celebrate.

The Shag Store, dedicated to Agle’s work, has expanded into a larger space in the Uptown Design District after an Aug. 2 fire destroyed more than $100,000 of art and supplies. A grand re-opening is planned Oct. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m..

Although the early morning blaze caused structural damage, store owner Jay Nailor said water from fighting the flames caused more substantial loss, although no original works were destroyed. “The fire hurt us, but we’re optimistic,” he said. “We were planning to expand anyway, before the fire happened.”