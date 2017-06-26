Supposedly, when Jack Lemmon was on his deathbed, he said, “Dying is easy. It’s comedy that’s hard. That’s not far off the mark, according to Chelsea Coleman, a Second City veteran who will direct a workshop at the Joshua Tree Improv/Comedy Festival, July 7-9, at the Hi-Desert Cultural Center.



Coleman’s workshop, “Being Your Real-Ass Self,” challenges participants to push past comfort zones, let go and “allow the magic of the ensemble to take over.” Coleman wants to be a better person and to work on her vulnerability and control. “Ideally it’s about being in the moment,” she says. “ Improv is a safer, smaller way to explore all the things we’re all trying to realize. If you are an airplane pilot and you are told you have to be a cook in this particular scene, you have to let go what it’s like being an airplane pilot, so you can practice letting go in a small way.”

Coleman is part of the same Second City machine that has produced Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, John Candy, Martin Short and Joan Rivers. The Second City operates out of Chicago, Hollywood, and Toronto.