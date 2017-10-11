Poodle skirts, “pink lady,” and leather jackets were among the retro attire worn by many guests to Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center’s “Grease Themed” Day of Beauty to benefit Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

Those who came in regular dress had the opportunity to add a few props at a fun photo booth. Contour Dermatology is famous for helping people turn the clock back and the Day of Beauty is a wonderful opportunity to do so.

Soda fountain floral arrangements and music from the “Grease” soundtrack had people snapping their fingers and tapping their feet as well as clapping their hands with the many specials offered. Dr. Timothy Jochen showcased his excellence in facial filler placement as one of the top filler injectors in the nation during two live demonstrations.

Attendees also enjoyed presentations about CoolSculpting, Medi-Weightloss, and Profound – the newest youth-renewing technology among Dr. Jochen’s devices. Profound is available exclusively at Contour Dermatology and features radiofrequency-heated microneedling.

Contour Dermatology made a donation of $5,000 to Martha’s Village and Kitchen from the event. Martha’s Village and Kitchen provides housing, food, childcare and summer camps among other services. The Indio-based business is celebrating 27 years of service to the homeless community. For more information, visit marthasvillage.org.

