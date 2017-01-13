Contour Dermatology’s “Santa’s Workshop” themed Day of Beauty brought out the best in everyone — from beautifying cosmetic treatments to the inner beauty of generosity by supporting two great charitable organizations.

Contour Dermatology was a sponsor of the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission’s annual holiday toy drive and the event also assisted the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots”. At the Day of Beauty event, marines from the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base greeted guests and received dozens of toys. Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Event Coordinator Desiré Tegge was on hand to tell people more about the mission’s services.

Attendees watched several exciting live demonstrations including a CoolSculpting treatment and facial filler injections by Dr. Timothy Jochen. Other presentations included Medi-Weightloss, Ultherapy, Triniti Plus, and Cellfina.

Dressed in their black top hats and plaid hooped skirts, The Desert Carolers sang favorite holiday songs.

Visit www.cvrm.org for more information about the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, . Visit www.toysfortots.org for more information about Toys for Tots.

Photography by Erika Byrd