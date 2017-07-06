The Coachella Valley has the pool party scene covered. You won’t get the sleep- inducing sound of waves crashing on the beach here while you’re working on your tan, but there’s nothing like a mauve sunset through palm trees set against towering Mount San Jacinto, viewed from a cool pool with a tangy cocktail in hand.
After snowbirds leave, the Coachella Valley offers its best deals on lodging, meals, and attractions (especially midweek). To take advantage of the offers, find out about the chill deals offered by Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. Also, check out the online calendar of desert events at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com. If you don’t ind what you’re looking for, call around. There’s a lodging style and a pool to suit every visitor, from upscale and eye- catching to more modest and classic examples of local history.
Weekends are the liveliest. Party as though you’re on spring break with Splash House, a music festival now in its fifth season. Join hundreds of young people with beach balls and loaties, gyrating to sounds offered by DJs at three Palm Springs locations. A variety of other spots also offer public entertainment by their pools and you can often purchase a day pass.
As afternoons lengthen, get romantic or splash around with friends at a “dive-in movie” or check out a Fourth of July ireworks show from the pool. Many locations offer night swimming. Give them a call for the most up-to-date hours, event schedules, and fees.
PALM SPRINGS
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
Full moon parties with dancing and a drum circle, or DJs playing electronic soul. Eclectic poolside events are free for hotel guests and swim club members. Non-guests can buy a day pass.
www.acehotel.com/palmsprings
Arrive Community Pool
Free monthly “dive-in” movies at 8 p.m. (dates not set at time of publication). Weekly DJ pool parties 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The final party welcomes Palm Springs Pride Weekend, Nov. 5.
arrivehotels.com
Boys & Girls Club
Summer camp and evening swim opportunities.
www.bgcps.org
The Ace Hotel & Swim Club offers a day pass to non-hotel guests.
Hard Rock Hotel
Party hard, surrounded by music memorabilia. Live DJs at pool events.
www.hrhpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Swim Center
Classes, recreation, and other programs. Affordable fees.
http://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation/swim-center
Renaissance
Palm Springs Hotel
Sandy “beach” and poolside cocktails. One of three venues for Splash House 2017.
renaissancehotelpalmsprings.com
Riviera Palm Springs
Poolside tunes offered at the Soleil Pool. Also a Splash House 2017 spot.
rivierapalmsprings.com
The Saguaro Palm Springs
Upbeat, bubble gum– colored, classic ‘60s-style ambiance. Pool parties every weekend. One of the Splash House 2017 venues.
thesaguaro.com/palm-springs
Splash House Palm Springs
A poolside music festival hosted by DJs. The second installment is Aug. 11–13. Shuttles take you to three hotel venues: Renaissance, Riviera, and Saguaro.
www.splashhouse.com
Wet ’n’ Wild Palm Springs
Flow rider, slides for all ages, raft rides, and a wave pool.
www.wetnwildpalmsprings.com
CABAZON
Morongo Casino Resort
& Spa
Non-hotel guests can buy a day pass for Oasis Pool, which includes a lazy river and sandy beach.
www.morongocasinoresort.com
The second installment of Splash House is Aug. 11-3.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS
City Pools
Both city pools, the John H. Furbee Aquatics Center and Wardman Park Pool, will be open May 1 to Oct. 1.
www.cityofdhs.org/Aquatics
PALM DESERT
Palm Desert Aquatic Center
Three pools, slides, diving boards, and play features for all ages. Can be rented for private parties.
www.pdpool.com
RANCHO MIRAGE
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
Two pools offering public day passes. One includes use of hot tub and sauna.
www.hotwatercasino.com
LA QUINTA
La Quinta Fritz Burns Pool
A 25-yard pool and a small children’s play pool. Swim lessons, water polo, and U.S. Masters’ swim club. Open summer only.
www.laquintaca.gov/business/community-resources/fritz-burns-pool