The Coachella Valley has the pool party scene covered. You won’t get the sleep- inducing sound of waves crashing on the beach here while you’re working on your tan, but there’s nothing like a mauve sunset through palm trees set against towering Mount San Jacinto, viewed from a cool pool with a tangy cocktail in hand.

After snowbirds leave, the Coachella Valley offers its best deals on lodging, meals, and attractions (especially midweek). To take advantage of the offers, find out about the chill deals offered by Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. Also, check out the online calendar of desert events at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com. If you don’t ind what you’re looking for, call around. There’s a lodging style and a pool to suit every visitor, from upscale and eye- catching to more modest and classic examples of local history.

Weekends are the liveliest. Party as though you’re on spring break with Splash House, a music festival now in its fifth season. Join hundreds of young people with beach balls and loaties, gyrating to sounds offered by DJs at three Palm Springs locations. A variety of other spots also offer public entertainment by their pools and you can often purchase a day pass.

As afternoons lengthen, get romantic or splash around with friends at a “dive-in movie” or check out a Fourth of July ireworks show from the pool. Many locations offer night swimming. Give them a call for the most up-to-date hours, event schedules, and fees.