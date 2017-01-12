The Third Annual Founder’s Society Dinner, held Dec. 12, 2016 at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, celebrated and acknowledged CSUSB Palm Desert Campus founders, donors and community partners.

Medals of merit were awarded to those who donated $250,000 and higher, including Ward and Pat Fredericks and the cities of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.

There were 140 attendees, including Dick and Jan Oliphant, Ward and Pat Fredericks, Mayor of Rancho Mirage Ted Weill, Mayor of La Quinta Linda Evans, Mayor of Indian Wells Dana Reed, Palm Desert City Councilperson Sabby Jonathan, Jean Carrus, Jody Parker, Sherrie Auen, Catharine Reed, Lucy and Angus McBain, Abby and Andreas Mozoras, Joe Wallace, Scott White, Ray and Kathi Rodriguez, Al Jones, Suz Hunt and Tom and Debbie Davis. In addition, the university’s president, Tomás D. Morales and new provost, Shari McMahan, were in attendance.

The event included a performance by Heatwave Jazz and Show Band of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley. A student and faculty member team also shared the story of mentorship on the campus.

The Palm Desert Campus of Cal State San Bernardino is celebrating its 30th year of providing four-year degree opportunities in the Coachella Valley.

Photography courtesy of Rodrigo Pena