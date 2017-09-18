David Fairrington is Seeing Red

You can see the antlers perched on Jen’s head, but what artist David Fairrington reveals about her in his painting is her spirit.

Fairrington saw it in Jen’s eyes when she finally agreed to pose for him as part of the Red Komono Series that will make its valley debut Oct. 6 at the Desert Art Center (DAC) in Palm Springs. Fairrington, who lives in Cherry Valley, is a well-known portrait and landscape painter who teaches classes at DAC and Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert.

“I had asked her several times during the year if she would pose for it, and she would always say no,” Fairrington recalled. “One day Jen showed me this painting, and I commented about how possibly her painting could have some animal connection, and she kind of sparkled and she said, ‘OK, David, I’ll pose if I can wear deer antlers.’ I said, ‘Sure’. It came down to she kind of feels that the deer is a spirit animal for her and gives her strength.”

VIDEO: Artist David Fairrington reveals the story behind Cate’s portrait in the Red Komono Series.