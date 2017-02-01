You could call them the dream team.

Builder Gerry Langlois, architect Thomas Jakway, and interior designer Thomas Allardyce have worked on several custom homes together. And what they build — well, their creations are like a dream.

The team’s latest project is a European fantasy at a private club in Indian Wells, boasting Old World craftsmanship, fine millwork, and a devotion to detail that began from the ground up. The result is a stunning, brand-new home that looks as though it was plucked from a centuries-old Mediterranean village.

Where many desert homes are chic and sparse midcentury time capsules, this stately abode is imbued with an adamantly traditional vibe.

“It feels like you’re walking into something that was here 100 years ago — and it will be there for the next 100 years or more,” says Langlois, president and founder of G.O. Langlois Construction, Inc. “Many of the houses you see these days have wide, open spaces. But this being a traditional house, there’s a lot of cozy and intimate spaces, a lot of wood and stone. It feels permanent.”