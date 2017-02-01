The stones are plucked for consistency and color from quarries in Italy and abroad. Once transported, they are processed according to strict quality standards with cutting-edge technology, finished by skilled craftsmen, and treated with anti-stain products to guarantee perfection. Intentionally neutral, the stones are homogeneous yet untraditional, selected to represent Neutra’s organic style.

The result is what the company likes to call “an inspired dialogue between natural materials and evolved technologies.” (Basically, one wildly beautiful bathtub.) Nine types of stone create a quiet palette of gray, brown, black, and white that blends into any scheme.

From freestanding columnesque “monolith” sinks to deep, tapered soaking tubs set into wood, their self-styled “soft modern” feel and cool spa aesthetic make a soothing statement in any space. Consoles, shelving, tile, and accessories complement larger pieces for cohesion throughout the bathroom.

Neutra’s flagship store is in Milan, Italy. In California, Mass Beverly in Los Angeles is the company’s exclusive showroom.