Cell phone off, body cleansed, I dip a toe into Desert Serenity Float’s pod, a one-person, egg-shaped pool. The water is warm, dense, and inviting. As I ease in, buoyancy takes over and my body naturally reclines into effortless suspension. The result is nearly instantaneous — pure, untethered relaxation.

Soft music plays a few more moments, but I kill the music immediately. I’m a fan of silence and solitude, and this is as close to perfection as I’ve ever experienced. Here, with complete sensory stimulation removed, my mind can travel to a pristine mountaintop, sunlit sandy beach, date-scented desert oasis, or exist without thought at all. I am everywhere and nowhere at once.

Float pods, the 1954 brainchild of controversial neuroscientist and writer John C. Lilly (think Day of the Dolphin), explore the mind’s potential while in a completely restful, sensory-deprived state. The benefits include physiological and emotional influences, as well as neurological. Greater Palm Springs residents and visitors don’t have to travel far to try it for themselves. Michael Reichert and Denise Gilbert opened Desert Serenity Float in Palm Desert in 2016 based on Reichert’s foremothers’ beliefs. “It turns out Grandma was right after all,” he says. “Epsom salts heal.”

