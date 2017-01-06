Members of Desert Doctors celebrated the holidays during an event hosted by Dr. Mark and Caroline Sofonio at their beautiful home at the Vintage Country Club on Dec. 9.

The event was attended by many of the areas independent doctors who serve the Coachella Valley. Desert Doctors is a group of medical practitioners formed to provide comprehensive care to valley residents. In addition to medical and osteopathic physicians and surgeons, the medical network includes chiropractors, naturopathic, optometrists and podiatrists all committed to providing the highest standard of care.

Desert Doctors

42222 Rancho Las Palmas, Unit 1603

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-232-4646

www.desertdoctors.org

Photography by Gregg Felsen